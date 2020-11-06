Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff will star, along with his "Frozen" castmate Kristen Bell, in a new musical film called "Molly and the Moon," Deadline.com reported Thursday.

The live-action film, in which Groff and Bell will play parents of a girl going on a journey toward being born, is the brainchild of Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of the hit CBS TV series, "How I Met Your Mother," Deadline reported.

Bays and Thomas wrote the script and will direct the musical film, according to Deadline.

Groff and Bell voiced love interests Kristoff and Anna in the hit Disney animated musical films "Frozen" and "Frozen 2."

According to Deadline, the film script was inspired by the struggles Thomas and his wife went through with their infant son, Elliot, who was born with a genetic disorder that necessitated heart surgeries just after he was born (he's now 13).

Groff and Bell play Brian and Kate, the parents of the unborn soul that is their future daughter, Molly. As Kate and Brian sing to her, Molly goes on a journey through a fantasy world on her way toward being born and meeting her parents. The movie, the writers told Deadline, will move back and forth between the real world and Molly's fantasy world.

The songs Groff and Bell will sing "become the North Star for Molly to find her way through a mythical world, toward the moon she instinctively feels is calling her," the Deadline article said.

Film and TV composer Nathan Larson, the former lead guitarist of the 1990s band Shudder to Think, will write the music for the film, Deadline said. Larson has written scores for such films as "Boys Don't Cry" and "Tigerland," and TV series including "High Fidelity."

No timetable for "Molly and the Moon" was mentioned in the Deadline article.

Groff has been filming the "Matrix 4" film sequel in Berlin, Germany, with original "Matrix" stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, along with Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Because of delays in filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Matrix 4" is tentatively due for release in April 2022.

Groff, a stage, film and TV actor, is a 2003 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He acted in local theater before moving to New York, where he earned Tony nominations for his work in "Hamilton" and "Spring Awakening" on Broadway.

Last year, he starred as Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

Groff can be seen in his role as King George III in the film version of "Hamilton," now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Groff had a recurring role the Fox TV show "Glee," and a starring role on HBO's "Looking." In addition to the "Frozen" movies, Groff has appeared in such films as "American Sniper" and "The Conspirator."

Groff had more recently portrayed a 1970s FBI agent, tasked with interviewing and profiling serial killers, in the two-season Netflix series, "Mindhunter." David Fincher, the executive producer, said in a recent interview with Vulture.com that he didn't believe the series will be coming back for a third season.

Groff and other actors in the series had already been released from their "Mindhunter" contracts, as Fincher worked on other projects. Those include "Mank," a movie about the making of the film classic "Citizen Kane," that is scheduled to be released in theaters and on Netflix this month and next.