Actor and Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff hit the red carpet among the stars in Los Angeles Thursday night as part of the cast of the animated Disney film sequel, "Frozen 2."

The animated musical film, a sequel to the Academy Award-winning and wildly successful "Frozen," premiered at the Dolby Theatre.

Groff, 34, who grew up in Ronks and graduated from Conestoga Valley High School, shared the red carpet with fellow "Frozen" cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad.

Later Thursday night, Groff joined the rest of the main cast on ABC's TV talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Others on the red carpet Thursday included new cast members Jason Ritter, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Groff, who voices Kristoff the mountain man in the movie — as he did in the first film — is taking a break until Nov. 19 from his off-Broadway-revival role as Seymour in the musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

(His former Broadway "Spring Awakening" castmate, Gideon Glick, is filling in in the Seymour role).

In the new film, sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven embark on a new journey beyond their homeland of Arendelle to find the source of Elsa's magical powers and to save their kingdom.

On the talk show, Kimmel asked Groff is he had brought an entourage with him to the premiere.

"I have a huge entourage from Lancaster, Pennsylvania," Groff said.

"That's Amish Country, right? So they've never seen moving vehicles," Kimmel joked. (Kimmel used to come to the area as a child to go to Hershey Park).

"It took them weeks to get here on the Amish buggy," Groff kidded in return. He added that his entourage included his boyfriend along with the Lancaster County contingent of his mother, brother, sister-in-law and two nieces.

Kimmel asked about the fact that Groff's character gets to sing a song in "Frozen 2." Groff sang a song only in the voice of Sven, Kristoff's reindeer friend, in the first film.

"I do have a song in this one," Groff said.

"Finally! Finally!" Bell said, clapping.

"Bobby and Kristen wrote ... this amazing '80s jam" for Kristoff, Groff said. Bobby and Kristen are the Oscar-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Groff also told Kimmel his mother, Julie Groff, is a big "Frozen" fan that "she has a roll of duct tape with my character's face on it hanging in the garage."

"Frozen 2" opens in theaters Nov. 22.

Groff is a two-time Tony Award nominee, for his Broadway work in "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton." He co-stars in the Netflix FBI drama "Mindhunter."

Groff co-starred in “Looking” on HBO, had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee" and has also appeared in such films as “American Sniper” and “The Conspirator."