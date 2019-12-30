In Disney’s “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff briefly provides a human voice for Sven, the animated reindeer pal of Groff’s character, Kristoff the mountain man.

Now, Groff has a real reindeer named after him — in Norway.

Visit Norway, the country's tourism board, recently released a promotional video thanking Disney and the four principal actors who voiced major characters in “Frozen II.”

In the video, titled “A Frozen Invite,” a woman dressed in the clothing of the indigenous Sámi people of Norway, Finland and Sweden thanks the entertainment company and the cast for using Norway and Sámi culture as major inspirations for the film.

In the film, Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf the snowman (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Groff) and Sven visit a northern enchanted forest try to solve a mystery of the source of Elsa's freezing powers.

They meet the reindeer-herding Northuldra people, based on the indigenous Sámi. The Northuldra play an important role in the characters' learning the answer to the mystery.

In news stories about the film, it was reported Disney made an agreement with the Sámi parliaments in the region to portray the culture respectfully, using Sámi consultants on the film.

"As a special thanks," the narrator of the Norway video says, "we have named some of our new Sámi residents after you."

Speaking in the Sámi language, four children then introduce reindeer calves named Josh, Kristen, Idina and Jonathan.

"Jonathan Groff (the reindeer) is very, very energetic," the narrator says. "He rarely stays as still as this."

The narrator goes on to invite the cast members to the Sami Siida cultural site, near Alta, Norway, to meet their "reindeer twins."

"After all, you should come and see the true landscape of 'Frozen,'" she adds. "It's even more beautiful in real life."

Groff, 34, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, is currently performing the lead role of Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors." When he leaves the show Jan. 19, he'll be filming a sequel to the "Matrix" franchise designated as "Matrix 4."

He appeared with a live reindeer on the red carpet at the London premiere of "Frozen II" in November.

The two-time Tony Award nominee (for his acting roles in "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton" on Broadway) is nominated for a Satellite Award for his role as FBI agent Holden Ford in season 2 of the Netflix FBI drama "Mindhunter."

He co-starred in the HBO series "Looking," had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee" and appeared in such films as "Taking Woodstock" and "The Conspirator."