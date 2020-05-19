Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff is among the actors who will be featured in a six-part documentary series, "Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II," on Disney Plus next month.

All six episodes of the series will be available on the Walt Disney Company streaming service starting Friday, June 26.

Groff is the voice of Kristoff the mountain man — and love interest to Anna — in the "Frozen" feature films and animated shorts.

According to a news release from Disney Plus, "Into the Unknown" is a behind-the-scenes look at the final 11 months of filming and production work on the sequel to the wildly successful "Frozen."

The series follows the film's directors, animators, songwriters and voice cast, including Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood, "as they race against time to finish the film, with both creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way," Disney says.

The introduction of "Lost in the Woods," the 1980s-style ballad that Academy Award-winning songwriters songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote for Groff's character, is featured in the second episode of the documentary series.

In "Frozen II," which premiered in theaters in November, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven the reindeer leave the kingdom of Arendelle for an enchanted land where they hope to find the source of Elsa's magical powers.

The "Into the Unknown" of the documentary's name refers to the title of Elsa's power ballad in the sequel.

This won't be Groff's only appearance on the Disney subscription streaming channel this summer. On July 3, the filmed version of the "Hamilton," featuring the original Broadway cast — including Groff as King George III — will premiere on Disney Plus.

Groff, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, earned Tony Award nominations for his Broadway work in "Hamilton" and "Spring Awakening."

Groff, a stage, film and TV actor, has been cast in the "Matrix 4" film sequel, for which production has been temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recently received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for outstanding lead actor in a musical for his work in last year's off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors."

Groff has starred in Netflix's "Mindhunter" and HBO's "Looking" and had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee." His previous film work includes roles in "The Conspirator," "Taking Woodstock" and "American Sniper."

In other Disney news, it was announced last week that the Broadway musical "Frozen" has closed permanently because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of Broadway theaters. As of its final show March 11, the show had played played 825 performances and 26 previews.