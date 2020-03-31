Jonathan Groff was among the "Frozen" stars appearing on a Tuesday' March 31, episode of "Stars in the House," a daily online Broadway fundraiser for The Actors Fund.

The "Frozen" episode aired on the Sirius XM radio channels 72 (On Broadway) and 106 (Volume), via streaming on the Sirius XM app and on the Actors Fund YoutTube channel at starsinthehouse.com.

Groff, a stage, screen and TV actor who grew up in Ronks, will join other voice actors and the musical composers from the Disney animated films "Frozen" and "Frozen II."

"Stars in the House" features Broadway luminaries appearing via video calls from their homes.

The show is hosted by musician, actor and radio host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The show, which began airing March 16, raises money for The Actors Fund, a nonprofit that supports performing artists in need. Many professional actors, singers, musicians and dancers are out of work because of a nationwide shutdown of theaters, caused by the coronavirus threat.

Groff, who voices Kristoff the mountain man in the "Frozen" films and animated shorts, was interviewed for the "Stars" show along with Josh Gad (the voice of Olaf in "Frozen"), Santino Fontana (Hans from "Frozen"); and and award-winning Disney and "Frozen" composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez.

The "Stars in the House" shows, which have been airing at 2 and 8 p.m. daily (in place of Broadway shows that are shut down because of the COVID-19 threat in New York City), are a mix of interviews, songs performed live and coronavirus updates from Dr. Jon Lapook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Performers who have appeared on "Stars in the House" so far include Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, Raul Esparza and Annette Bening. The episodes are archived on the Actors Fund YouTube channel.

After starring in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors," Groff was cast in the "Matrix 4" sequel, set for a May 2021 release. As with other Hollywood films, production has been shut down because of the coronavirus threat.

Groff, a two-time Tony Award nominee for "Spring Awakening" and "Hamilton," has starred in the TV shows "Mindhunter" for Netflix and "Looking" for HBO and had a recurring role on Fox's "Glee." He's previously acted in such films as "The Conspirator" and "American Sniper."

He's a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.