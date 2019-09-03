Actor Jonathan Groff shared the couch with host James Corden on CBS' "The Late Late Show" early Wednesday morning.

Groff talked to Corden about his upcoming starring role as Seymour in an off-Broadway revival of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors," and about his role as 1970s FBI profiler Holden Ford in the TV drama "Mindhunter." The second season of the show is now streaming on Netflix.

He also talked about vacationing in England with his boyfriend, whom he met while teaching at a theater camp in New Zealand in early 2018. And he read trivia questions during a skit — a quiz Corden and "Preacher" and "Mamma Mia!" actor Dominic Cooper took while walking on treadmills.

Groff, who grew up in Lancaster County, also appeared last month on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“Little Shop of Horrors” starts its previews Sept. 17. And the Disney animated film “Frozen II,” featuring Groff’s voice as Kristoff the mountain man, hits movie theaters in November.

On his Aug. 19 appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Groff told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he has bought a house in Pennsylvania to be closer to his family — including his parents and the family of his brother, David, president of the WebstaurantStore, headquartered south of Lititz.

“Because I’m based in New York, my mom (Julie Groff) is actually taking care of the house,” Groff told Ripa and Seacrest. “She’s mowing the lawn.”

On Aug. 24, before an audience of thousands at the Walt Disney Company’s D23 Expo fan event, Groff and his “Frozen” co-stars Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Kristen Bell sang “Some Things Never Change.”

It's a new song to be featured in "Frozen II," the sequel to the wildly successful 2013 Academy Award-winning film “Frozen.”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airs locally at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, on WHP, CBS 21, just after the season premiere of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Groff, 34, a Ronks native who performed on Lancaster County theater stages before moving to New York, is a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.

He was twice nominated for the Tony Award, for his Broadway work in “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton.”

Groff co-starred in “Looking” on HBO, and had a recurring role on Fox TV’s “Glee" and has also appeared in such films as “American Sniper” and “The Conspirator."