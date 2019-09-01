What started as an Instagram story asking the Jonas Brothers to stop by the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center turned into a full social media campaign to get them there.

The Jonas Brothers performed at Hersheypark Stadium last night. Lily Jordan, a teen fighting cancer at the medical center, posted an Instagram story asking them to visit.

And last night, they did.

The three brothers, Nick, Kevin and Joe, as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, showed up Saturday night to meet Lily.

"We saw your message, we had to come over," Nick Jonas said.

Lily posted to her Instagram afterward, thanking people who used social media to help get the Jonas Brothers to the medical center

