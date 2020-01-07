The two big DVD releases this week are “Joker” and the complete second season of “Big Little Lies.”
Both were up for plenty of Golden Globes this past weekend. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor in a drama .
“JOKER” (R)
Joaquin Phoenix is failed comedian Arther Fleck who is rejected by society and transforms into Joker as he descends into madness. Todd Phillips directed.
“A MILLION LITTLE PIECES”
Addicted to drugs and alcohol James Fray finds himself at an all time low and is sent to the Hazelden Foundation is Minnesota. During his stay, he meets a variety of interesting people and finds himself attracted to Lily, who is dealing with addiction and emotional dependence.
“THE LIGHTHOUSE” (R)
A seasoned light keeper (Willem Dafoe) has a new assistant (Robert Pattinson), after the previous one resigned after becoming insane. They have been assigned to man a secluded beacon that is located in the northern parts of the Atlantic Ocean. The veteran light keeper charges himself with caring for the lighthouse while his assistant takes care of the tedious tasks.
“IMPRISONED” (R)
For one man, moving on after a life of crime hasn't been so easy. In the past, he was able to take the easy way out. Now, he's faced with all sorts of unimaginable challenges and it’s not long before his old life catches up to him.
“CROWN VIC” (R)
Ray Mandel and his trainee, Nick Holland, are two cops spending a seemingly normal night on patrol in Los Angeles. However, cops are found murdered so the two search for the killers among other potential crimes like kidnapping, and a rogue cop they must take down.
“PARADISE HILLS” (NR)
Uma (Emma Roberts), the scion in a wealthy family, finds herself interred in a remote hospital by a rich and powerful man who seeks her hand in marriage by any means possible. But her potential future husband has ulterior motives that go beyond marriage and Uma must escape.
'BIG LITTLE LIES, COMPLETE SEASON 2"
The story of three friends who seemingly lead perfect lives in a seaside town in California continues in the aftermath of last year's murder. Niocole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern star, with Meryl Streep joining the cast this season.
“GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR” (NR)Don Koch always skated by on his charms until it almost landed him in jail. He sees renovating an old house as a way to redeem himself. His pregnant wife is concerned by the timeline and Don finds himself flirting with an attractive stranger. As he tears the house apart, the rot reveals itself behind the drywall.