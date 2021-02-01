This February won’t bring the Philadelphia Flower Show.

That big event has been postponed until June.

There still are dozens of classes to check out, online and in-person throughout February.

Throughout the Lancaster County region, there are hands-on classes that teach things like how to grow ranunculus and make a hypertufa planter. There also are virtual classes on topics like flower arranging plus virtual talks about growing vegetables in containers and repairing streams.

The in-person events are limited to small groups and some classes ship materials so don’t wait to sign up. Some of the virtual events are selling out quickly as well.

If you have any additional events or talks to share, email enegley@lnpnews.com

(Starts) Monday, Feb. 1-9. Forest Landowner Conference. This webinar series (with four sessions) from Penn State Ag Extension has sessions on vernal pools, riparian buffers, harvesting timber and fostering old growth forest. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Winter Interest Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight spots of winter interest in the garden. Free. Live on Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, noon-1:30 p.m. Navigating Race and Inclusivity in Community Gardens. This online presentation (part of New Directions in the American Landscape’s virtual winter series) will focus on ensuring community gardens do more help than harm. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 4-5:30 p.m. Opposites Attract. In this virtual class from Longwood Gardens, watch as three floral designs are created. $29. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 4, noon-1 p.m. A Year in the Sierras. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will share experiences working at outdoor schools in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. John Hershey, Friend of Trees: Pennsylvania’s Agroforestry Pioneer. Learn more about this pioneer for trees in a virtual meeting from Horn Farm Center. $20. Register online.

Friday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual yoga class set in the gardens at Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 10-11:30 a.m. Winter Trees and Wildflowers Walks. Take a walk at Muhlenberg Wildflower Meadow with naturalist Lisa Sanchez and look for seeds and pods plus identify trees. 539 Golf Road, Lancaster. $3 per person. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m.-noon. Wine Bottle Succulent workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $30, includes materials. Register at 717-768-3922 or online.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. How to Grow Anemone and Ranunculus workshop at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $78, includes materials to make a small arrangement. Register online.

(Starts) Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2-3 p.m. Backyard Stream Repair Series. This webinar series (with five sessions) from Penn State Ag Extension shows the step-by-step DIY process to fix streams. $30. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m. Houseplant Parenting 101. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will discuss collecting and caring for indoor plants. $15 for non-members. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7-8:15 p.m. Houseplant Master Class: Propagation. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension reviews propagation techniques including leaf cuttings, stem cuttings, air layering and division to propagate indoor plants. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Make a Sweetheart Succulent Garden with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $45, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Wednesday, Feb. 10, noon-1:30 p.m. Native Plants for Winter Interest and Wildlife. Learn more about 20 native plants that have winter interest in a virtual meeting from Horn Farm Center. $30. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6-7 p.m. Regenerative Agriculture and Planetary Health with Lancaster Conservancy. This virtual lecture will explain why this type of farming can help climate change, food security and more. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 , 6:30-7:30 p.m. Garden Hotline Highlights. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension shares the most-asked and interesting garden hotline questions of the past year. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m. Living on a Few Acres: Maple Syrup Production and Beekeeping. This webinar series from Penn State Ag Extension shows how to start producing maple syrup and extracting honey. $5. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 11, noon-1 p.m. Remarkable Gardens and Landscapes to Discover in Morocco. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will give a look at gardens in Morocco. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nature as Gardener for Beauty and Reduced Maintenance. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will discuss ways to support plants and reduce amount of time working in the garden. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. Make a Valentine-themed Succulent planter with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $50, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Friday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Make a Valentine-themed Succulent Planter in a Wooden Drawer with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $45, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Friday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. Make two macramé planters with succulents with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $75, includes supplies for two planters. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-noon. Valentine’s Day Air plant String Garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $30, includes materials. Register at 717-768-3922 or online.

Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Humane Gardener: Nurturing Habitats for Wildlife workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share practical ways to put humane gardening philosophies into action. $25. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 13, 4 p.m. Make a succulent planter in a heart-shaped bowl with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $45, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Saturday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. Make a succulent planter in a sloped bowl with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $45, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Make a seaside-themed succulent planter in a sloped bowl with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $45, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Winter Trees and Wildflowers Walks. Take a walk at Muhlenberg Wildflower Meadow with naturalist Lisa Sanchez and look for seeds and pods plus identify trees. 539 Golf Road, Lancaster. $3 per person. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m. Yes, You Can: Growing Vegetables in Containers. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will discuss how to grow vegetables in a window box or pots. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7-8:15 p.m. Houseplant Master Class: Troubleshooting Problems. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension covers how to diagnose and control common pest and diseases, as well as cultural and environmental issues that affect houseplants. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Fool-Proof Native Plants for Beginning Gardeners workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share bullet-proof native plants. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10-noon and Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-noon. Pruning for Homeowners workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share basic pruning principles. $49. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, noon-1:30 p.m. Native Plants for Winter Interest and Wildlife. Learn more about seven powerhouse native plants that wildlife love in a virtual meeting from Horn Farm Center. $15. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Galentine’s Celebrations with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a galentine’s day floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 18. Land Ethics Symposium from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is a virtual event that includes discussions on restoring the American chestnut and the future of urban parks. $100. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Gardening From the Ground Up. In this virtual class from Longwood Gardens, learn about soil. $29. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 18, 10-noon. Unravelling Botanical Names. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center digs into the scientific names of plants. $29. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 18, noon-1 p.m. Happy Valley: Centre County and State College. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will give a look at gardens around State College. Free. Register online.

Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20, 10-11:30 a.m. Successful Small Space Gardening workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center shares compact plants perfect for small yards. $29. Register online.

Friday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Friday, Feb. 19, 6-7 p.m. Make a “Quarantine Succs” Succulent Planter workshop. This virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy shows how to make a succulent planter. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 20, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Winter Blues and Gardens of Green. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension include topics such as extending the vegetable growing season, foliage perennials and growing rock garden plants. $20. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Garden and Landscape Symposium. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension has speakers sharing how to create beautiful and functional landscapes that excite the senses. $50. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Winter Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $20, includes materials. Register at 717-768-3922 or online.

Saturday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Wooden Disk Air Plant Decor workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30, includes materials. Register at 717-768-3922 or online.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. Photographing the Winter Garden. In this virtual class from Longwood Gardens, learn tips, tricks and techniques for capturing the best winter images as well as for keeping your equipment safe. $79. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a Rustic Succulent Planter Box workshop. This virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy shows how to make a succulent planter. $48, includes materials. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7-8:15 p.m. Houseplant Master Class: Understanding Orchids and How to Grow Them at Home. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension reviews which orchids do well in the home and how to grow them. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Make a tropical terrarium in a glass jar with Plant Nite in this virtual class. $50, includes supplies. Register online (a week in advance so supplies arrive in time).

Wednesday, Feb. 24, noon-1:30 p.m. Native Plants for Winter Interest and Wildlife. Learn more about 15 native plants that are medicinal and edible in this virtual meeting from Horn Farm Center. $15. Register online.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, noon. Roses: A New Approach. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will discuss how to select the healthiest rose varieties, use organic practices and increase biodiversity. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 25, noon-1 p.m. Travels in the Cape Floral Kingdom. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will explore gardens and landscapes in the western cape of South Africa. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 5-7:30 p.m. The Wonders of the Winter Landscape: Maximizing the Virtues of the Garden During the Dormant Season. In this virtual class from Longwood Gardens, learn how to enhance the winter landscape by designing with exceptional trees, shrubs and native grasses. $29. Register online.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. February Florals with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Friday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Garden Grooving Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class for children ages 3-6 from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-noon. Intro to Hypertufa workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $30, includes materials. Register at 717-768-3922 or online.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. Celebrating February with Fresh Florals with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Ongoing, Floral Design Basics. This online course with six modules from Longwood Gardens gives the foundational skills to create arrangements. $99. Register online at bit.ly/3pkjaRp through March 21.

Ongoing, Everything Aquatics. This online course from Longwood Gardens includes a look at the garden’s water plants and how to grow your own. Free. Register online at bit.ly/2KJckFY through March 26.

Ongoing, The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers topics like evolution and diversity of plants, pruning bonsai and Longwood’s plant acquisitions. Free. Register online at bit.ly/2LZJjqe through March 26.

And looking into March:

Tuesday, March 2, noon-1 p.m. Irish Country House Gardens. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will explore the finest country gardens of Ireland. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Tuesday, March 2, noon-2 p.m. Identifying Woody Plants in Winter. This virtual class from Longwood Gardens demystifies the identification process. $29. Register online.

Tuesday, March 2, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Winter Interest Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight spots of winter interest in the garden. Free. Live on Facebook.

Tuesday, March 2, 7-8:15 p.m. Houseplant Master Class: What is a Hobby Greenhouse. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension answers questions about hobby greenhouses. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, March 3 and Saturday, March 6, 10-11:30 a.m. and Great Native Plants for Difficult Sites workshop. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share plants that thrive in clay soil, deep shade, full sun and more. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, March 3, 5-6 p.m. Seed Starting: Beginning Food Growing Series. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will cover what you need to know to grow from seed. $15 for non-members. Register online.

Thursday, March 4, noon-1 p.m. Portlandia and Beyond: Gardens Nurseries, Plants and more. This virtual talk from Scott Arboretum will explore gardens and landscapes from Portland, Ore. Free but registration is required. Register online.

Thursday, March 4, 6:30-8 p.m. Make a Globe Terrarium planter workshop. This virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy shows how to make a succulent planter and is a fundraiser to benefit Domestic Violence Center of Chester County. $50-60, includes materials. Register online.

Thursday, March 4, 7 p.m. March into Spring with Flowers and Friends with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Friday, March 5, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, March 6, 5 p.m. Spring Fever Florals with Alice’s Table. Learn how to make a floral arrangement in this virtual class. $65 (includes materials). Register online.

Sunday, March 7, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

(starts) Monday, March 8, 3-3:45 p.m. Introduction to Floral Design I: Certificate Workshop. This virtual course (in three sessions) from Longwood Gardens provides the foundational skills and the hands-on practice needed to spark your floral design creativity. $499 (includes materials shipped for each class). Register online.

Tuesday, March 9, 5-6 p.m. Lush Life: Tropical Plants in Temperate Climates. This online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will show how to use tropical, subtropicals and tender perennials. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Saturday, March 13. GardenWise, a virtual symposium from Penn State Extension will have presentations on the benefits of bats, gardening for pollinators and more. $15. Register online.