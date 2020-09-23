Ten years after skating to Lady Gaga's song "Poker Face" in the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships, Johnny Weir danced a tango to the same song on another national stage Tuesday night.

The dance helped the Olympic figure skater and broadcaster, and his professional dance partner, Britt Stewart, to score high enough to survive the first competitor elimination of the 29th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Weir, 36, lived in Quarryville until he was in middle school.

The judges said Weir made a couple of mistakes in his footwork, and needed to work on his "frame" (the way a ballroom dancer holds their partner). But Weir and Stewart were awarded the same judges' score as for the cha-cha they performed on last week's DWTS season premiere: An 18.

The three judges' score of 36 out of 60 for the first two weeks of competition, which put them in the middle of the pack of dancers on the show's leaderboard, combined with Tuesday night's votes by the audience to ensure they'll dance again next Monday, Sept. 28.

Former NBA great Charles Oakley and his partner, Emma Slater, were the couple eliminated Tuesday night.

With white frost in his hair and on his cheekbones, Weir danced in a black jumpsuit with matador-esque styling, with a wide laced-up belt and sparkly bands across his bare chest.

You can watch Weir and Stewart's tango here:

In a video filmed during their rehearsal, Weir said he "loves Lady Gaga like a whale loves fish."

Weir recounted how he once needed a version of Gaga's "Poker Face" without lyrics for a skating competition a decade ago.

He secured the song, and "Gaga's blessing" to skate to it, through his friendship with the pop star's mother, Cynthia Germanotta — a figure skating fan.

He is a three-time U.S. national champion in men’s figure skating, and has performed with the Fantasy on Ice show. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

He acted in Netflix's skating drama "Spinning Out" last year, and does skating analysis and cultural commentary with his broadcast partner, fellow Olympic skater Tara Lipinski. He has co-hosted a Food Network show and appeared on game shows.

During the "Dancing With the Stars" competition, the audience can vote for Weir during the show each week by texting "JOHNNY" to 21523 or registering for a DWTS account at https://dwtsvote.abc.com.

Weir and the rest of the celebrity dancers, including rapper Nelly and "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, will perform Disney-themed dances on Monday night, Sept. 28, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC.