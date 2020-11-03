Olympic figure skater and Quarryville native Johnny Weir was back to his winning ways on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" Monday night, ending the episode tied for the top judges' scores for his fox trot to a Shawn Mendes song.

Weir said the performance, danced to a cover version of the Mendes hit, "Wonder," was a tribute to his quickly formed and close friendship with his professional "DWTS" season 29 partner, Britt Stewart.

During the rehearsal video on Monday night's show, Weir talked about how the friendship he has formed with Stewart over the past eight weeks of competition is "one of the strongest bonds of my life."

"We’re sharing such a magnificent experience, being here, with the times that are going on outside," Weir said after dancing for the judges. "To get to entertain people every week is so humbling, and so wonderful to share with somebody that I trust as much as Britt. It makes it all the more special."

Stewart said she couldn't have asked for a better partner than Weir to share her first season as a dancer on the show.

With Weir dressed in a sleeveless black tuxedo suit with pants hemmed high above his ankles — his hair in messy waves — and Stewart in a flowing golden gown, the couple performed their fox trot confidently, twirling around the entire floor of the studio ballroom.

Though judge Derek Hough thought the "rising and falling" of the couples' bodies throughout the dance was a little choppy, the other two judges complimented their artistic choices in both costume and sweeping movement.

"I thought it was an interesting choice, ... something we haven't seen before," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. "You're obviously such an artist, and you dance with such artistry and emotion."

Monday's "DWTS" episode also offered a second round of dancing: Groups of couples performed a "relay" of one dance style, to try to earn bonus points from one of the three judges.

Though no longer dressed in last week's costumes of villainous vampire and Victorian maiden, Weir and Stewart performed their portion of the Viennese waltz choreography as strongly as they did during their high-scoring waltz last week. Weir had changed into a gray suit and white shoes.

Weir and Stewart, and "Catfish" star Nev Schulman and his partner Jenna Johnson, each earned 27 points in the first round and three bonus points in the second to tie for first place — 30 points apiece — on the judges' leaderboard.

Two couples were originally to be eliminated from Monday night's "DWTS" episode, but, because TV host Jeannie Mai had to drop out of the competition because of emergency surgery, only Chrishell Stause — a real estate agent and star of Netflix's "Selling Sunset"— was cut from the show.

Weir and Stewart will dance again on "DWTS" again next Monday night, Nov. 9, which is "Icons Night." The couples' dances will pay tribute to icons of rock, pop, hip-hop and rhythm and blues on the show, which begins at 8 p.m. on ABC.

A three-time national champion and two-time Olympian in men's figure skating, Weir lived in Quarryville until his family moved to Delaware when he was in middle school.

He's a skating analyst for NBC and has been a host, contestant and guest star on a variety of TV game shows and reality competitions. He was featured in Netflix's skating drama "Spinning Out."