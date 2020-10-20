It was a nail-biter Monday night for Olympic figure skater and TV personality Johnny Weir on "Dancing With the Stars," as a low-scoring salsa nearly got him eliminated from the competition.

Weir, a Quarryville native, got higher compliments for his costume — a sheer black, bejeweled body suit with gold fringe — than he did for his salsa dance with his professional partner, Britt Stewart.

Weir, who dedicated his dance to three close girlfriends, performed with his hair pulled back in a bun, with braids across his forehead. He and Stewart's salsa was performed to Jennifer Lopez's dance hit, "On the Floor."

After last week's top-scoring triumph in the contemporary dance, for which the couple received two perfect 10s from the judges, Weir and Stewart received just 22 points out of 30 Monday night.

They ended the night third from the bottom of the judges' leaderboard, and then were one of the bottom two couples that were eligible for elimination from the competition.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been a cheerleader for Weir throughout the season, said she felt his salsa wasn't strong enough to merit a high score. And, at the end of the night, she voted to "save" former NFL player Vernon Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd.

Davis was eliminated from competition after the other two judges voted for Weir and Stewart to stay.

Though Weir's dance was strong, with the enthusiasm, flexibility, flair, lifts, splits and extensions he has delivered throughout the six weeks of "DWTS" competition, the judges found fault with his hip action and a few lapses in arm connection with his partner.

"The truth is, you win some, you lose some," Inaba said. "This wasn't your best dance. ... For me, you had a slow start. Once you were side-by-side, I felt you found it and I enjoyed watching it."

On Instagram right after he got his scores, Weir said he'd had a "rough day, but Britt pulled me through."

Though Disney star Skai Jackson and her partner, Alan Bersten, had the lowest judges' score of the night because of some flubbed choreography, they weren't up for elimination. The couples' scores are a combination of the judges' marks and audience votes.

Weir said he was dancing in honor of three close, supportive friends, one being his broadcasting partner, fellow Olympic skater and BFF, Tara Lipinski. In a video clip, Lipinski teared up when talking about how much Weir means to her. Weir was a "bridesman" at Lipinski's 2017 wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As a broadcasting duo, they deliver skating analysis and cultural commentary for a variety of competitions and events, including the Olympic Games. They've also co-hosted on the Food Network.

Weir also gave shout-outs to two other members of his posse, fashion publicist Meg Carlozzi and Jackie Voronov, a cousin through Weir's former marriage.

Next week's pre-Halloween "DWTS" show, on Monday, Oct. 26, has a "villains" theme. The show starts at 8 p.m. on ABC.

On social media, Weir has hinted he and Stewart will be dancing to "Creep," a hit for Radiohead and a song to which he has performed many times in one of his well-known skating routines.

Weir, 36, who lived in Quarryville until his family moved to Delaware when he was in middle school, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

He has also appeared on a variety of game shows and reality competitions, including "The Masked Singer" last year, and acted in the Netflix skating drama, "Spinning Out."