A perfect score on their main dance of the evening wasn't enough to save Johnny Weir and his dance-pro partner, Britt Stewart, from elimination Monday night on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

Weir, an Olympic figure skater and Quarryville native, and Stewart impressed the judges with their jazz dance to a cover version of the OneRepublic hit, "I Lived," but found themselves at the bottom among the scores of the six remaining couples after the semifinal night on the ballroom competition show.

Weir, Stewart and the other eliminated couple, Disney's "Jessie" star Skai Jackson and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, will appear for interviews on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this morning.

Dressed in outfits of pastel green and pink, respectively, Weir and Stewart performed a jazz dance filled with lifts, spins and leaps, and a section that seemed to mimic the motion of figure skating.

The judges' comments offered high praise, and description's like Bruno Tonioni's: "Clean, clear, purity of the line and form. Very dynamic, very musical. Tonioni told Stewart he saw references to some of his favorite choreographers, Alvin Ailey, Merce Cunningham and Jerome Robbins, in the routine she created.

All three judges complimented Weir on how much his dancing evolved and improved throughout the competition, and rewarded Stewart and him a perfect 30 out of 30 points for the dance.

Judge Derek Hough said he'd have liked to have awarded the couple an 11.

Earlier on Monday's show, dressed in dark teal costumes, Weir and Stewart danced in the “redemption” round, performing a salsa — a style of dance in which the couple had struggled a bit earlier in the season. The routine, to the Jonas Brothers' hit, "X," earned them 27 out of 30 points from the judges.

Weir and Stewart's judges score of 57 out of 60 for the two dances, when combined with the votes of the viewing audience, wasn't enough to give them the chance to dance in next week's finals of the 29th season of the show.

"This whole journey has been exceptional and so inspiring and so tough, and I’m just so honored to be a part of this competition," Weir said after both dances were completed.

In the video package filmed during "DWTS" rehearsal, Weir talked about missing performing as a skater. Earlier this year, Weir announced he had postponed his retirement from performing, with ice shows such as Fantasy on Ice, because so many potential performances couldn't be scheduled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Figure skating has been my life for the past 24 years," said Weir, 36, a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. "My competitive career ended in 2012. I miss training every day. I miss accomplishing something every day.

"Being on 'Dancing With the Stars' has made me feel competitively alive again," Weir said. "I am so happy to be back feeling ... this adrenaline every day when I wake up."

Late Monday night, an emotional Weir and Stewart took to Instagram to thank viewers for voting for them, and expressing the hope that they'd been able to entertain the fans with their dancing for the past 10 weeks.

Weir lived in Quarryville until middle school, when his family moved to Delaware so he could train as a skater.

He works as a skating analyst for NBC Sports, alongside his broadcasting partner, fellow Olympic skater Tara Lipinski. They've also hosted a Food network wedding cake show together.

Weir was featured in a Netflix drama, "Spinning Out," earlier this year. He has appeared on a variety of game shows and reality competitions such as "The Masked Singer."

The celebrities dancing in next Monday's "DWTS" final are "One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado, rapper Nelly, former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and "Catfish" host Nev Schulman. All of the couples that compete in a given "DWTS" season generally come back to appear on the season finale episode.