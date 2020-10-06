Johnny Weir let his hair down, in more ways than one, while dedicating his performance of the jive to his mother, Patti Weir, on Monday night's 'Dancing With the Stars."

The Weirs lived in Quarryville until Johnny Weir was in middle school.

Dressed in green-sequined pants and jackets, Weir and his professional dance partner, Britt Stewart, danced to a cover of Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" Monday night, since Weir says his mother is a fan of the pop singer.

Not only did Weir wear his hair down — in loose curls — for the first time this "Dancing" season, but he seemed really to be enjoying himself during his dance for the first time as well. He smiled and projected confidence through the energetic routine, which got compliments from the judges and scored high enough to leave Weir and Stewart among five couples tied for third place.

Between the judges' scores and the viewing audience's votes, Weir and Stewart were chosen to dance again during next Monday's ''80s Night" of the dancing contest. It starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 on ABC.

The couples on Monday night's show were supposed to dedicate their dances to someone important in their lives.

"My mom actually had aspirations of dance stardom when she was young girl," Weir told Stewart during a video shot at their rehearsal.

"My mom is my biggest supporter and also, low-key, my biggest critic," Weir said in a video filmed as he and Stewart rehearsed.

Patti Weir was also interviewed.

"It's been wonderful being his mom. It's been stressful at times," she said. "I just sit back and (say) 'Oh my gosh, what is he doing? What does he have on? Dear lord, look at his hair.'

"But we've gotten used to it because that's just Johnny. That's who Johnny is," Patti Weir said.

After getting his score of 24 out of 30 from the judges, Weir guessed his mother was probably "silently judging me and watching my dad cry. I love my mom so much and she’s always been my biggest supporter and I know she’d be happy with this performance."

High score for the night went to Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, whose dance with partner Alan Bersten was a tribute to her late "Jessie" show co-star Cameron Boyce, who died last year at age 20 from complications of epilepsy.

Backstreet Boy member and dancing contestant AJ McLean danced to "Larger Than Life,' as the rest of his bandmates were projected virtually, singing behind him.

Actress Anne Heche was eliminated at the end of the night, after a mixup that had host Tyra Banks announcing a couple was "safe" when they weren't and left two other couples confused about whether they were staying or leaving.

Weir, a figure skater, broadcaster and actor, was featured in the Netflix skating drama "Spinning Out" earlier this year. He does cultural and skating commentary with his NBC broadcasting partner, fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski. They've co-hosted the Food Network's "Wedding Cake Championship."

Weir is a three-time U.S. national champion in men’s figure skating, competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics and has performed with the Fantasy on Ice show. He has appeared on several game shows and reality competitions — including "Family Feud" with his mom.