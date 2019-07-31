Like so many people in the restaurant industry, chef Mike Casey started out at the bottom.

But even as a dishwasher at TGI Fridays in the Park City Center, his dedication to his work got him noticed and promoted.

Today, Casey is the chef at the John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville.

Casey has lived much of his life in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city.

He moved to the Penn Manor area when he was 16 or 17, he recalls. He and school “didn’t work well together,” he adds; he graduated from the Lancaster Academy.

Casey worked at a variety of jobs until he was in his early 20s, and then got that TGI Fridays dishwasher position.

The general manager thought he had talent and offered him the chance to be a line cook.

“If you can take your job as a dishwasher very seriously,” Casey says, “which a lot of people don’t, even though it’s the backbone of the restaurant industry ... it shows your work ethic.”

After a few days of sauteing at Fridays, he recalls, he already knew he had found his niche.

“I loved the fast pace of it,” he says. He moved through jobs at chain restaurants, from line cook to kitchen manager.

His early restaurant jobs taught him to cook in volume with speed.

Casey wound up holding several positions, over a seven-year period, at three regional Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant locations and realized he liked cooking in a from-scratch kitchen.

After working at Federal Taphouse in Lancaster as a sous chef, he found his way to John Wright, which is run by chef-owner Jim Switzenberg.

“I needed something more,” he says.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I’ve been here for almost three years now,” Casey says, “Just the way Jim runs this place ... the mechanics of the place are such a well-oiled machine.

“We’re butchering our own hogs twice a month,” he adds. “We’re making our own sausages. ... We’re making our own lunch meats, in house, now.”

About 60% to 70% of the ingredients in the meals served at John Wright come from local farmers and food and beverage companies, he says.

Casey, of Pequea, is married to Michelle Herr, a bartender in Lancaster. They have three sons, ages 2, 3 and 5, along with a dog, three cats, two pot-bellied pigs and 26 chickens.