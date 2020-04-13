Editor's note: The photo at the end of the photo is not family-friendly and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Sometimes, miracles take a while to reveal themselves.

Or, in the case of late-night comedian John Oliver and his quest for a particular piece of art from a York man, roughly two weeks.

On the March 29 broadcast of Oliver's show, HBO's "Last Week Tonight," the host dovetailed from an episode-long look at coronavirus to mention "Stay Up Late," an art piece by York's Brian Swords showcasing two humanoid rats engaging in an act of coitus.

The piece was initially showcased on a WITF broadcast called "Gallery 33" in 1992, though clips from the broadcast have been popular on YouTube after being posted in 2009.

Oliver ended that episode offering $1,000 for the painting, as well as an additional $20,000 to the owner's local food bank. On last night's "Last Week Tonight, Oliver ended his show with an update on the art piece.

In a closing monologue, Oliver mentioned receiving an e-mail accompanied with a photo of the painting, along with the day's copy of the Los Angeles Times. The owner of the painting is not mentioned, and Oliver's monologue made mention of "donating to Pennsylvania food banks," though none were specifically named during the broadcast.

The "Last Week Tonight" episode ends with Oliver holding the painting triumphantly.