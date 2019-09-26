Ted Vigil was born in Washington, but once you hear him sing, you'll hear nothing but Colorado.
Vigil is a John Denver tribute artist, and both his vocals and appearance bear an uncanny resemblance to the late singer. Vigil will perform a tribute to Denver at American Music Theatre on March 22, 2020, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $29 and go on sale Oct. 5. They will be available at the American Music Theare box office, located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E., online at amtshows.com or by phone at 800-648-4102.
Vigil has performed with the late Steve Weisberg, who played lead guitar in Denver's band. Weisberg told King 5 Evening News in Seattle that Vigil was a cut above other Denver tributes he's seen.
"Apparently the audience thinks they all look and sound like John," Weisberg said. "I don't see it. I see it with Ted. A very strong physical resemblance... Uncanny!"
For more information about Vigil, visit his official website.