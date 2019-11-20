Joe Beddia, one of Lancaster's most famous culinary sons, gave his hometown some love in a holiday gift guide.

Beddia shared words of praise for Akron's own Martin's Pretzel Bakery in Bon Appetit's gift guide, "All the Gifts You Want, Curated by the Coolest people We Know." Restaurateurs, chefs, recipe developers and others contributed to the list.

Beddia is the owner of Pizzeria Beddia, a highly sought after pizza restaurant in Philadelphia. In 2015, Bon Appetit named Beddia's pizza the best in the country. The restaurant was also one of 50 nominees for Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurant title earlier this year. Pizzeria Beddia has also made prominent lists in Esquire, Time Magazine, the Philadelphia Inquirer and others.

Beddia calls Martin's the "best pretzels he's ever eaten," and waxes poetic about the pretzels' perfect balance of crunch, salt and tang.

He even shares his favorite dips to pair the pretzels with: cream cheese, spicy mustard and "72% dark chocolate."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"That’s actually a business I’d like to open one day," Beddia said. "No one’s taking a good pretzel and making chocolate- covered pretzels. After pizza, that might be my calling.”

Sounds like the perfect follow-up to a few slices of Beddia's pizza, if you ask us.