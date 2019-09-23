Two weeks ago, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer announced a big tour that's bound to be seeped in nostalgia for rock fans of a certain age.
And now, another alternative rock band that ruled radio in the early 2000s is bringing a tour to Pennsylvania, too.
Jimmy Eat World, best known for the perennial earworm "The Middle," will perform at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center's Capitol Room on Nov. 12. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday here. (A promoter presale begins Wednesday, and an artist presale begins Thursday.)
The tour announcement was joined by news of a new album, too. Jimmy Eat World will release "Surviving," its tenth studio album, on RCA Oct. 18. The band also debuted a new single, "All the Way (Stay)."
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center is located at 1110 N. 3rd St. in Harrisburg. For more information, visit the venue's website.