Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his "Pale Tourist" world tour to Hershey next year.

Gaffigan will perform at the Giant Center on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42.35 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 on ticketmaster.com. Beginning Oct. 26, fans can purchase tickets at hersheyentertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.

The Giant Center is located at 550 Hersheypark Drive in Hershey.

Since getting his professional start in the early '90s, Gaffigan has become a four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, two-time New York Times best-selling author and two-time Emmy top touring performer.

"The Pale Tourist" tour follows the release of Gaffigan's seventh stand-up special for Amazon. He was also recently named one of the world's highest grossing comedians by Forbes magazine.

Gaffigan is widely regarded as a "clean" comic, rarely using profanity in his routines.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.