Jessi Barki has been busy.
In addition to preparing for Friday’s Bob Dylan-themed show and a tour with band Sun Not Yellow, the Lancaster singer-songwriter will release a new EP “Encounters” on Friday. He’ll return to Tellus360 on Friday, Feb. 7, for a performance celebrating that release, backed by Lancaster favorites Nielsen Family Band.
Barki’s past works have been deeply introspective, sharing his innermost thoughts and personal experience living with anxiety. On “Encounters,” he turns the focus outward.
“I wanted to get away from that because I feel I’ve just been too stuck in trying to do that,” Barki says. “So, I wanted to change it up and just get myself in a different thought process of writing.”
The record will be available Friday at jessibarki.bandcamp.com.
Each of the EP’s five tracks detail a different encounter with another person. Here’s a taste of what each song holds.
1. “Sea of Human Beings.”
Here, Barki analyzes others who struggle with social anxiety and shares how he manages his own similar feelings. (He does look a bit inward on this one, but with the purpose of helping others.)
“I feel like I’m learning how to overcome it,” Barki says.
2. “I Am the Beach.”
In this track, the beach is a metaphor for a place or person someone uses to distract themselves from their problems.
“Sometimes people will kind of use other people as ‘the beach,’ ” Barki says. “They’ll dump all their problems onto someone else and feel like the problems have been lifted off their shoulders, but then they go away and the problems are still there.”
3. “The Brief Meeting of Two Strangers.”
Barki tells a story of two people who met randomly, hitting it off during a brief encounter, as well as the hint of sadness that comes with the goodbye, knowing they'll likely never see each other again. But he chooses to focus mostly on the positives brought by this interaction.
“It’s a comforting feeling knowing that someone like that is out there and there are probably more people just like that that you would connect with that are out in the world,” Barki says.
4. “Cassiopeia.”
Barki uses Greek goddess “Cassiopeia," known for her vanity and boasting her beauty, as a metaphor for people so focused on their own lives that they begin to neglect others. Sadie Swartz, of the band The Ok-Ok’s, provides backing vocals on this one.
5. “Encounters.”
The album’s title track explores a friendship that is falling apart and how both parties struggle to mend the connection. This song features Sleepy Limbs guitarist/vocalist Ben Roth on flute.