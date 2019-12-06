Celebrated comedian, co-creator of "the show about nothing" and car aficionado Jerry Seinfeld will play two shows in Hershey in 2020.
Seinfeld will perform at Hershey Theatre on Friday, March 6, 2020. His shows will be at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. They will be available at the Hershey Theatre Box Office, as well as online at hersheyentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com.
Hershey Entertainment's wristband policy will be in effect for this show. Fans will be permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Click here for more information on the wristband policy.
Seinfeld got his start in stand-up in the 1970s. After successful appearances on late-night shows like "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," he and Larry David created the television show "Seinfeld" in 1988. In all of Seinfeld's work, observational comedy is at the heart.
In recent years, he's created "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," a web series now on Netflix where Seinfeld combines his love for classic cars with interviews with fellow comedians. In 2018, Seinfeld sipped Lancaster's own Passenger Coffee on a shoot for the show.
In 2016, Seinfeld started a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. He continued it in 2017, and then resumed it again in January 2019. He performed in Reading in August.