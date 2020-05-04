If you missed the "Jeopardy!" "Greatest of All Time" tournament, which featured Lancaster native Brad Rutter and ran in prime time on ABC over a two-week period in January, you have another chance to catch the action.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the long-running quiz show, announced that the tournament, along with some episodes from champion Ken Jennings' original 2004 appearance, will be rebroadcast in the show's syndicated time slots over the next two weeks.

Tonight, Monday, May 4, the "Jeopardy!" syndicated rerun features champion Ken Jennings' first-ever appearance on the show back in June of 2004. He went on to win a record-breaking 74 games in a row.

Then, from Tuesday, May 5, through Thursday, May 15, the show will re-air the full "Greatest of All Time" tournament, featuring top players Jennings, Rutter and James Holzhauer.

On Friday, May 16, Ken Jennings' final original "Jeopardy!" game, from November 2004, will air.

You can see the quiz show at 7 p.m. on WPVI, channel 6, Philadelphia, and at 7:30 p.m. on WHP, channel 21, Harrisburg.

Though Jennings won the $1 million top prize on the "G.O.A.T" tournament, Rutter still holds the record for the most money ever won on "Jeopardy!" — just under $5 million from original appearances in 2000, plus lots of tournament play.

The "Jeopardy!" Hall of Fame page lists Rutter's all-time winnings as $4,938,436, Jennings' as $4,370,700 and Holzhauer's as $2,962,216.

Rutter, a 1995 Manheim Township High School graduate, is a writer, director and producer in Los Angeles. He returns to Lancaster County a few times a year — sometimes to participate in charity events to raise money for local libraries, and to visit family he still has in the area.