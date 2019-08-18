Next month, you and your trivia-loving buddies will have one last chance to prove you can beat a bunch of library staff members in a battle of wits.

And the all-time money winner from the trivia show “Jeopardy!” will be there to oversee your quest.

After three previous “Are You Smarter Than a Librarian?” events that have raised around $10,000 for the Lancaster Public Library, the grand finale championship is scheduled for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Temple of Tellus360, 24 E. King St.

Lancaster native Brad Rutter, the Manheim Township High School graduate who has won nearly $4.7 million on “Jeopardy!,” will co-host the trivia night with WROZ Fun101 morning host Michelle Cruz.

Rutter was most recently on "Jeopardy" as the captain of the three-person champion team that won the syndicated game show's All-Star Games in March. The three split $1 million in winnings.

Rutter, who first won on "Jeopardy!" in 2000, is the all-time top money winner on "Jeopardy!" He has done a lot of fundraising for local libraries, including hosting previous "Are You Smarter Than a Librarian?" events.

He's now an actor, writer and producer in Los Angeles.

Those wanting to challenge the Lancaster library’s team, the Dewey Decimators, should form a team of four to eight members, says Lori Dietrich-Shuman, director of donor relations for the library.

The entry fee for teams is $25 per person until Aug. 30, and $35 per person after that; all of the money goes to the Lancaster library.

“We can probably accommodate up to 20 teams this year,” Dietrich-Shuman says. There are still plenty of slots available, she adds.

Your team will be writing its trivia answers on a sheet of paper for volunteers to score.

You can also be part of the audience, paying $10 each to watch and play along on your own score sheet.

Dietrich-Shuman says the team trivia challenge will have seven rounds of 10 questions each, including a round with picture-based questions and one with audio clues.

Similar trivia fundraisers in 2017 and 2018 required a lot of library volunteer hours, Dietrich-Shuman says.

“We’ve decided to make this the last one,” Dietrich-Shuman adds, “as we move toward some other fundraisers where ... we want to put our energy.”

You can register your team online here, or call Dietrich-Shuman at the library for information and registration, 717-394-2651, ext. 119.