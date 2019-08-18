Next month, you and your trivia-loving buddies will have one last chance to prove you can beat a bunch of library staff members in a battle of wits.

And the all-time money winner from the trivia show “Jeopardy!” will be there to oversee your quest.

After three previous “Are You Smarter Than a Librarian?” events that have raised around $10,000 for the Lancaster Public Library, the grand finale championship is scheduled for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Temple of Tellus360, 24 E. King St.

Lancaster native Brad Rutter, the Manheim Township High School graduate who has won nearly $4.7 million on “Jeopardy!,” will co-host the trivia night with WROZ Fun101 morning host Michelle Cruz.

Rutter was most recently on "Jeopardy" as the captain of the three-person champion team that won the syndicated game show's All-Star Games in March. The three split $1 million in winnings.

Rutter, who first won on "Jeopardy!" in 2000, is the all-time top money winner on "Jeopardy!" He has done a lot of fundraising for local libraries, including hosting previous "Are You Smarter Than a Librarian?" events.

He's now an actor, writer and producer in Los Angeles.

Those wanting to challenge the Lancaster library’s team, the Dewey Decimators, should form a team of four to eight members, says Lori Dietrich-Shuman, director of donor relations for the library.

The entry fee for teams is $25 per person until Aug. 30, and $35 per person after that; all of the money goes to the Lancaster library.

“We can probably accommodate up to 20 teams this year,” Dietrich-Shuman says. There are still plenty of slots available, she adds.

Team Brad on Jeopardy 1.jpg

Brad Rutter's "Jeopardy!" All-Star team split $1 million as winners of the All-Star Games in March 2019. His teammates were fellow “Jeopardy!” champs Larissa Kelly and David Madden. Presenting them with the check for their winnings is "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

Your team will be writing its trivia answers on a sheet of paper for volunteers to score.

You can also be part of the audience, paying $10 each to watch and play along on your own score sheet.

Dietrich-Shuman says the team trivia challenge will have seven rounds of 10 questions each, including a round with picture-based questions and one with audio clues.

Similar trivia fundraisers in 2017 and 2018 required a lot of library volunteer hours, Dietrich-Shuman says.

“We’ve decided to make this the last one,” Dietrich-Shuman adds, “as we move toward some other fundraisers where ... we want to put our energy.”

You can register your team online here, or call Dietrich-Shuman at the library for information and registration, 717-394-2651, ext. 119.