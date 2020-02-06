Despite its cacophony of bright colors, Jenni Buffington’s art, being showcased Friday at the Community Room on King, is anything but cheerful.
“It’s not Star Barn art,’’ says Buffington, who grew up in Lancaster County and currently lives in Manheim.
“I go to darker memories. It’s truly from my heart and soul. I typically sit down with a blank canvas and I don’t know what is going to come out.’’
Buffington’s canvases overflow with images that seem to be competing to occupy the space. Floating eyes and lips look for a face. Adult fetuses curl up to protect themselves from unseen adversaries.
But the melange of seemingly disconnected subjects in her works somehow forms an organized chaos. A type of peace amid the turmoil.
And the paintings tend to speak to people who have suffered in life — much like the artist herself.
As a young adult, Buffington, now 32, floundered a bit as she sought direction.
Encouraged by a chance meeting with an old high school art teacher, she decided to pursue art as a career, and a series of circumstances landed her in the fine arts program at Rochester Institute of Technology.
“I loved, loved, loved going and learning all the foundations and polishing my amateur abilities,’’ she says. “It was like learning how to make a dance into a routine.’’
But her college career was cut short by a violent car crash in the summer of her sophomore year. It left her with fractured vertebrae and severe head trauma.
“They actually thought I was dead at the scene,’’ she says.
The injury left her unable to read, and she began the process of relearning how to do many things she previously took for granted.
She moved back home with her mother during the recuperation.
It was during that time she continued work on a series she and a school friend had begun at college. It was called “30 Faces,’’ and it consumed her.
“I kept making these faces of visions I had, people I met, music I heard that day.’’
That series became the basis for her first show, which was held at Mulberry Art Studios.
“That was kind of my comeback,’’ she says. “I started to remember who I was before I was the girl that was in the accident.’’
Once again, she found her path.
“The show was the best feeling in the entire world,’’ she says. She remembers thinking: “This is who I am.”
Even after she had healed, Buffington had violent flashbacks and difficulties caused by the brain injury.
In fact, years later a mysterious illness debilitated her completely once again, and once again she was forced to move back home.
It was during that convalescence that Buffington realized her mother had kept all the artwork she ever created — even her very first stick drawing as a toddler.
That realization sparked an idea for an exhibit.
Buffington spent a lot of time reading about artists while she was recovering. Many had retrospectives of their work through their lifetimes.
She wondered if anyone saved their childhood drawings.
She thought it would be a neat idea to show the progress and change of a living artist. That’s what led her to “From Scribbles to More Refined Scribbles — A Journey of a Literal Lifetime.’’
The show features hundreds of works. One side of the gallery will have childhood “scribbles.’’ The other will feature works through the last decade.
Patrons can witness her journey on the canvas.
It took Buffington some time and self confidence to be comfortable creating the work she paints now.
When she began doing outdoor art shows, she says other artists and even patrons often “didn’t get’’ her work and didn’t take it seriously.
“I really, really did endure a lot of ostracizing because my art is so different,’’ she says. “I was disheartened and almost threw in the towel.’’
But then she exhibited at a music festival where the audience seemed to connect with her work.
“People were looking at my art and telling me their stories,’’ she says. “We would sit there and just talk. It was amazing to me.’’
“It really moved and touched a lot of people. I saw my art through the eyes of people who have really seen things and have been to the abyss and back.
“I started realizing (my style) was OK and actually really healing for people. That sealed it for me.’