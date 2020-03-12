American Music Theatre announced Thursday morning that comedian and celebrated late night television host Jay Leno will perform at the venue on July 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $79-$99 and go on sale March 21.

Leno hosted "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" for more than 20 years. He hosted his final episode on Feb. 6, 2014.

Leno performed at American Music Theatre in 2018. Prior to that performance, he spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline about his upbringing and comedy style.

“People get annoyed because you are not a screwed-up comedian. It’s fun to write and tell jokes,” he said in 2018. “I had wonderful parents. I wasn’t shy at all.”

For more information, visit amtshows.com.