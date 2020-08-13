After having to scrub the 2020 concert calendar clean earlier this year, the Harrisburg University Presents organization is optimistic for a return of live music.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play at Riverfront Park on Saturday, May 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and tickets are $47.

The announcement of the Grammy-winning songwriter's Memorial Day show is the first sign of new 2021 concerts at Riverside Park. Previously, the band Cage the Elephant and DJ Steve Aoki were set to perform during the summer season, prior to being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event details note that the concert will only proceed if the event is deemed safe by CDC guidelines on the day of the performance.

The last band to perform on the Riverside Park stage was Death Cab for Cutie in 2019.

Read LNP | LancasterOnline's review of Isbell's 2016 Hershey Theatre show here.

For more information, visit concertseries.harrisburgu.edu.