The great English writer Jane Austen and Lancaster’s most famous Revolutionary War hero, Gen. Edward Hand, lived at about the same time.

So it makes sense to present an Austen story at Rock Ford, Hand’s home.

Each fall, Rock Ford and Theater of the Seventh Sister get together to present a show at the mansion, built late in the 18th century.

Always popular, the shows have included “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “The Caretakers.”

This year, beginning Nov. 1, Rock Ford will present “The Matchmaker: A Tale Drawn from ‘Emma’ by Jane Austen.”

“I thought Jane Austen would be great,” says Sam Slaymaker, executive director of Rock Ford.

Everyone’s first thought was Austen’s most famous novel, “Pride and Prejudice,” except for Slaymaker, who was going to write the adaptation.

“I didn’t want to touch ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with a 10-foot pole,” he says with a laugh. “It is such a beloved book, and people know it too well. You’d be playing with fire.”

“Emma” turned out to be ideal.

“The book is divided into three volumes. It’s a long novel, but the first volume is a story within a story about Emma’s matchmaking,” Slaymaker says.

And since the show at Rock Ford is usually about 45 minutes long, it was a perfect fit.

“(The first volume) tells you a lot about Emma and the main characters and themes that continue through the rest of the novel,” Slaymaker says.

Emma (played by Rachel Faust) has fun playing matchmaker for her friend Harriet (Jessa Casner). She thinks Mr. Elton, (Tyler Rossi) the local vicar, would be the perfect match and discourages Harriet from getting to know Mr. Martin, a farmer, whom she seems to like.

Mr. Knightley (Sam Shea), a friend of Emma’s family, disapproves of her games.

“He is the one who will speak honestly to her,” Slaymaker says.

Cynthia Charles is the narrator, who takes visitors to the rooms in the first floor of the mansion, explaining the scene they are about to see. She is also the director of the show.

A dance will be held in the main hall at the home of Emma and her father, Mr. Woodhouse (Thomas G. Englert).

“Emma has set up a ball so that she can cement the relationship between Mr. Elton and Harriet,” Slaymaker says. “This is the pivotal moment when Emma realizes her matchmaking attempts have backfired.”

Emma had seen her matchmaking attempts as a game, now she sees they have real, human consequences.

She is also a snob, according to Slaymaker.

“Harriet’s Mr. Martin, the farmer, is a great guy and Emma is knocking him down. She tells Harriet she can do much better,” he says.

“Emma is such an interesting character,” Slaymaker says.

Jane Austen wrote of Emma, “I am going to take a heroine whom no one but myself will much like.”

Slaymaker defends Emma, noting she realizes her mistakes, loves and cares for her ill father and is redeemable.

Directly following the show, visitors will be invited downstairs to the kitchen for punch and a slice of wedding cake, since most Jane Austen novels end with a wedding.

And visitors can enjoy a cozy fire in the big kitchen fireplace.

Slaymaker says putting on shows in the evening, with candlelight, sets an inviting mood. .

And the public loves the shows. Most years, they sell out and Slaymaker says tickets are going fast for “The Matchmaker.”