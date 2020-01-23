James Taylor and Jackson Browne will visit Hershey's Giant Center as part of their recently announced U.S. tour.

The folk legends will perform at the Giant Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Taylor will headline, and Browne is his special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. For the first day of onsale, tickets will be available exclusively at ticketmaster.com. After that, they will be avialable at hersheynetertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.

Taylor will release his 19th studio album "American Standard" on Feb. 28, 2020. It will be his first release since 2015's "Before This World."

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.