Danny Kortchmar has built a musical career on bolstering the catalogs and performances of other artists.

Carole King, James Taylor, Don Henley, Jackson Browne, Harry Nilsson — Kortchmar has worked alongside all of them, whether as a songwriter, producer or session musician.

These days, the guitarist is creating with a different client in mind: himself.

“I’m really kind of liberated in that I’m writing for myself and writing for my band,” Kortchmar says. “So whatever I come up with, I know it’s going to be recorded, I know it’s going to be played by us, the way we want it to be.”

That band is The Immediate Family, a lineup of Kortchmar and fellow all-star session musicians Waddy Wachtel, Russ Kunkel, Leland Sklar and Steve Postell.

Kortchmar will perform at Long’s Park next Sunday in a show billed as “Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel and Friends.” Kunkel currently is on tour with Lyle Lovett, which is why the gig isn’t labeled as an Immediate Family show. Jimmy Paxton will fill in on drums.

In his early musical career, New York City native Kortchmar performed in bands with his longtime friend James Taylor, and later in a trio with Carole King that predated her solo career. His long list of songwriting accomplishments include “Somebody’s Baby” and “Shaky Town” for Browne; “All She Wants to Do Is Dance” for Henley, and “Machine Gun Kelly” for Taylor.

“James Taylor Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, especially — they’re brilliant,” Kortchmar says. “I don’t believe there’s anyone that can compare with those people that I just named that’s out there now in terms of … the soulfulness and the ability to communicate emotion. I think that was a golden age, a belle epoque, if you will, of popular music.”

Kortchmar also played guitar on King’s “Tapestry,” produced Billy Joel’s album “River of Dreams,” and years later produced Hanson’s album “The Walk.”

And that barely scratches the surface.

Collaboratively, the members of The Immediate Family have more than 5,000 album credits to their names. Wachtel’s credits also would make a music nerd’s head spin; among his many creations is the distinctive chugging bassline in the beginning of Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.” He also co-wrote Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London.”

Kortchmar and Wachtel’s history is long and storied. So long, in fact, that Kortchmar isn’t totally certain what their first project was together. He knows it was something in the mid-’70s that Lou Adler produced — perhaps “Rocky Horror Picture Show” star Tim Curry’s solo album.

“I felt a kinship with him right away,” Kortchmar says of Wachtel. “He and I bonded over reggae. … We immediately became very, very good friends, and still are.”

Early into their relationship, they collaborated on music for the Cheech & Chong film “Up in Smoke.”

Their performance at Long’s Park — where no smoking is allowed, by the way — will explore the careers of these session musicians.

“We’re a cover band that does original material,” Kortchmar says. “We cover ourselves. In other words, all the songs we do, we wrote, we produced, we played on.”

While the audience will recognize many of the band’s set, Kortchmar says he and his friends give them a fresh twist. For instance, when they perform Henley’s “All She Wants to Do Is Dance,” it will be guitar-driven rather than piano-driven, as the studio version is.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Kortchmar says. “It’s really interesting, and because the material’s ours, we feel really close to it and we’re very thrilled to be able to play our own material in front of an audience.”

Kortchmar has never stopped creating new music. He says he and The Immediate Family have an album’s worth of new original material ready for a forthcoming album. They’ve begun recording, which he expects to wrap up by year’s end. No release date is set for the project.

He says his best work happens when he’s able to fully surrender himself to the project.

“I figure out what it’s all about later,” Kortchmar says. “But while I’m doing it, my head is in the game and I’m just kind of following my instincts lyrically and musically.”

And he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“Musicians don’t retire, in my estimation,” Kortchmar says. “You keep playing until you drop dead.”