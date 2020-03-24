March 25, 2020, would have been a big day in the food world.

The James Beard Foundation was set to announce the finalists for its 2020 Restaurant & Chef Awards and for books, broadcast and journalism, livestreamed from the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. But due to the coronavirus and related shutdowns, the big reveal will have to wait.

Last week, the foundation announced postponing the announcement until further notice. As of this writing, a date remains to be set, according to Moira Sedgwick, James Beard Foundation awards director. As we reported last month, two Lancaster restaurants are semifinalists - Taylor Mason of LUCA, for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic and Horse Inn for Outstanding Bar Program.

The awards galas, held in Chicago and New York, have also been postponed until the summer, a date still to be determined.

Meanwhile, the foundation is turning its attention to the massive layoffs in the restaurant industry as a result of the coronavirus. This week, it launched a Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund that will offer micro-grants to independent food and beverage businesses.

This is a developing story, with more details to come.

Disclosure: I am a 1996 James Beard scholarship recipient and a member of the James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards Committee. The Journalism Awards Committee is a fully separate entity from the Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee, which selected Mason and the Horse Inn as semifinalists.