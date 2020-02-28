As we reported on Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2020 Restaurant and Chef Awards. This is the first time Lancaster has been in the running. Taylor Mason, chef/co-owner of Luca is among the 20 contenders for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic and Horse Inn for Outstanding Bar Program.

Five finalists for each of the 23 categories will be announced on March 25 in Philadelphia. Winners will be announced on May 4 at the 30th annual awards gala in Chicago, considered the “Oscars of the food world.”

In addition to Luca's Taylor Mason, five other Pennsylvania chefs are in the running for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic. The Philadelphia semifinalists include: Nicolas Elmi of Laurel, Rich Landau of Vedge and Christina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa. Representing Pittsburgh are Christian Frangiadis of Spork and Wei Zhu of Chengdu Gourmet.

Based in New York, the James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with the mission of “promoting good food for good.” For nearly three decades, the foundation has offered culinary scholarships, and in recent years has launched several initiatives, including a chef’s boot camp for food policy, women’s leadership program and a food waste curriculum.

The foundation’s namesake, James Beard, died in 1985. Beard was a seminal figure in American gastronomy, paving the way as a television host, cookbook author, food journalist and owner of a cooking school. A champion of local and seasonal eating in the 1940s and '50s, Beard lived in a townhouse in Greenwich Village, now known as the James Beard House, where the foundation hosts year-round dinners with guest chefs from around the world. (Mason and his team cooked at the Beard House in August 2018.)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In addition to the chef and restaurant awards, the foundation also recognizes excellence in food journalism, books and broadcasting; the media awards are held in New York on April 24. Since 2011, the foundation has recognized leaders in sustainability, food justice and public health with its Leadership Awards.

For more information, see the James Beard Foundation's official website.

Disclosure: I am a 1996 James Beard scholarship recipient and a member of the James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards Committee. The Journalism Awards Committee is a fully separate entity from the Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee, which selected Mason and the Horse Inn as semifinalists.