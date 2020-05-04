In a livestream via Twitter, the James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for its 30th annual restaurant, chef and media awards Monday afternoon. Horse Inn and Luca, the two Lancaster semifinalists, did not advance to the next round. Horse Inn was a semifinalist for outstanding bar program and Taylor Mason of Luca was a contender for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic.

Originally scheduled for March 25 at a ceremony in Philadelphia, the nominee announcement was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five finalists for each of the 23 restaurant and chef categories were announced. Of the five for the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic category, three are from Philadelphia: Nicolas Elmi of Laurel, Rich Landau of Vedge and Christina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa.

Originally scheduled for May 4 in Chicago, the chef and restaurant awards gala, considered the “Oscars of the food world,” has been postponed to Sept. 25. On the livestream, the foundation announced that media awards winners will be announced online on May 27.

Based in New York, the James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with the mission of “promoting good food for good.” For nearly three decades, the foundation has offered culinary scholarships, and in recent years has launched several initiatives, including a chef’s boot camp for food policy, women’s leadership program and a food waste curriculum.

During the pandemic, the foundation has turned its attention to the unprecedented layoffs in the restaurant industry — more than 8 million according to the National Restaurant Association — and established a Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund offering $15,000 grants to independent food and beverage businesses across the country.

As of Thursday, the relief fund rolled out its first round of grant money to 36 recipients, including Lancaster’s own Horse Inn. In a message via Instagram, co-owner Starla Russell told LNP | LancasterOnline: "When we received the news last Saturday, Matt [Russell, her husband and partner] and I cried together. We are so honored."

The complete list of award nominees is here.

Note: Kim O'Donnel is a 1996 James Beard scholarship recipient and a member of the James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards Committee. The Journalism Awards Committee is a separate entity from the Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee, which selected Mason and the Horse Inn as semifinalists.