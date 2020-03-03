Jake Owen is as easy-going as his songs make him sound.

The ultra-relaxed vibe of tracks like “Beachin’ ” isn’t just a front to sell records. Owen is in fact as calm, cool and collected as a sunny day on the sand with a beer in hand.

Case in point: In the days before his first solo acoustic tour kicked off, he wasn’t really sure how the show would go. Not only was he OK with that, he preferred it.

“Even my manager and everybody’s asking, ‘So how is this show going to go? What are you going to do?’ ” Owen says. “And I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. Just wait until you see it.’ ”

Owen brings his laid-back “Down to the Tiki Tonk Acoustic Tour” to American Music Theatre on Friday. The show will offer a different side of the country singer than his previous tours. Rather than being backed by a rowdy band in a large arena, he’s hitting up intimate venues on his own.

“It’s just me and a guitar,” Owen says. “No smoke and mirrors.”

Owen, 38, broke onto the country scene in 2006 with his debut album “Startin’ with Me,” which featured the songs “Yee Haw,” “Ghosts” and “You Can Thank Dixie.”

His subsequent hits include “Don’t Think I Can’t Love You,” “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”

He released his most recent record “Greetings From … Jake” in March 2019. With vintage postcard vibes on its cover and fun-loving songs as its substance, it evokes feelings of a tropical getaway. But in some ways, the record was a return to form for Owen; in leaving RCA for Think Loud Records, he also reconnected with producer Joey Moi.

“I was just really excited and really happy to get back in the studio and make some music,” Owen says. “So I think a lot of the music feels that way, there is a lot of happiness on the album and positivity, and I like that.”

Some songs on the album, like “Down to the Honkytonk,” are a plugged-in, full-band affair on the studio version. But Owen’s confident they’ll still translate well to a live audience in an acoustic setting.

“I think it will be great,” Owen says. “All songs start with a guitar and a voice and a singer, and the guy playing it. … Being able to strip it all back and just sit out on a stool with my guitar, a great song, and me sing it, there’s really nothing more pure than that.”

IF YOU GO What: Jake Owen’s “Down to the Tiki Tonk Acoustic Tour.” Where: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East. When: Friday, 8 p.m. Cost: $49-$69. More info: amtshows.com.

It’ll be a welcome change of pace for Owen, who’s looking forward to presenting his catalog in a more relaxed setting. He expects to tell jokes and stories while interacting with his audience more than ever before.

“I really like being able to slow it down, talk to the audience, hear their input, ask them questions, play a song they want to hear,” Owen says. “Those kinds of interactions don’t happen a lot when I’m playing a big arena because I can’t necessarily just ask the guy up in the top level what he wants to hear, or even hear him for that matter.”

And he hopes the result is as pleasing for the fans as it is for him.

“I want them just to be happy,” Owen says. “That’s what we do as entertainers.”