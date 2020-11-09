We know it's been circled on your calendar all year long.

Today is National Scrapple Day.

It's Pennsylvania Dutch country's mystery meat.

Thrift and efficiency are essential traits of the Pennsylvania Dutch that extend to cuisine, thus scrapple.

When the pig’s been butchered, what’s left over gets made into scrapple, which consists of pork innards, cornmeal, flour and spices.

In this piece originally published in 2015, LNP staffer Michael Long takes a look at how scrapple is made at a Mount Joy butcher shop.

Scrapple ranges from mild and mealy to bold and firm. Folks in Lancaster County eat it plain or with maple syrup, jelly or ketchup.

Author Amy Strauss says don’t reject scrapple completely before you learn a little more about its history.

She wrote a cookbook dedicated to the traditional regional food that, as the saying goes, helps a hog butcher “use everything but the oink,” deserves better than an “ew.”

“The beauty of scrapple is that it has remained the same sound product since its start, barely left untouched through its centuries,” Strauss says.

In her cookbook, Strauss looks at how contemporary chefs are using scrapple in surprising ways.

We know one way the classic has evolved. It's been turned into fries at two Philadelphia-area restaurants.

And here are 6 different recipes, including venison, turkey and chicken versions, to make your own scrapple at home.

If you're super adventurous, try "ponhaus." It's a recipe we dug out of the LNP archive.

Hint: It starts with "Separate one hog’s head into halves. Remove and discard the eyes and brains (some heads already have discarded eyes)."

Happy scrappling!

Editor's note: This was originally published in 2018 and has been updated.