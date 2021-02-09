Pizza mise

You need a short list of ingredients to make pizza dough: Flour, yeast, salt and olive oil (water and sugar not pictured).

 Kim O'Donnel

It's Feb. 9, which means it's National Pizza Day. 

It's one of the United States' most beloved foods, as nearly 15% of people in the U.S. eat pizza on any given day.

Below are four ways to celebrate from the comfort of your own home (though, feel free to buy from your local favorite pizzeria, too).

Homemake your pizza dough

If you want to try your hand at making pizza dough, food writer Kim O'Donnel's recipe is a beginner-friendly way to start. 

Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup water

- 1 (1/4-ounce) envelope active dry yeast, or 2 ¼ teaspoons from a jar

- Pinch of sugar

- About 3 cups all-purpose flour

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- Cornmeal, for dusting pans

- 1 teaspoon dried oregano

For complete directions on how to make your pizza dough, click on the link below.

Want to make pizza at home? Check out this recipe and videos [Stay-Put Cooking]

Homemake a basil pesto

While pizzas are traditionally made with a tomato-based sauce, basil pesto could also make for a great sauce foundation. 

Cooking Skool Kim pesto pizza

Kim O'Donnel with a basil pesto pizza.

Here's what you need:

- 2 heaping cups basil leaves

- 1/4 cup walnuts, almonds or pine nuts

- 1 or 2 cloves garlic

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 cup olive oil

- Optional: 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

For the full directions, click the link below.

How to make basil pesto [Cooking Skool recipe and video]

Make a pizza-related food: A calzone

Calzone broccoli rabe

A long view of a calzone filled with garlicky broccoli rabe and ricotta.

While making a calzone from scratch may sound intimidating, food writer Kim O'Donnel writes out a step-by-step plan for success.

Her calzone is made with a broccoli rabe filling, complete with ricotta cheese and red pepper flakes.

Click below for the full recipe and directions on how to make a homemade calzone.

How to make calzones from scratch (it's not as hard as you think)

Read about a pizza business

A pop-up pizza business out the back of a pickup truck? While it may sound strange, it's actually the concept of Pizza Tent, a small pop-up that cranks out pizzas as fast as owner Corey Kuchinsky can make them.

Here's how it works.

Read more about Kuchinsky and his endeavor below.

Man bakes, sells pizzas out of pop-up business on Friday nights; here's how it works [photos, video]

