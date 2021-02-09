It's Feb. 9, which means it's National Pizza Day.

It's one of the United States' most beloved foods, as nearly 15% of people in the U.S. eat pizza on any given day.

Below are four ways to celebrate from the comfort of your own home (though, feel free to buy from your local favorite pizzeria, too).

Homemake your pizza dough

If you want to try your hand at making pizza dough, food writer Kim O'Donnel's recipe is a beginner-friendly way to start.

Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup water

- 1 (1/4-ounce) envelope active dry yeast, or 2 ¼ teaspoons from a jar

- Pinch of sugar

- About 3 cups all-purpose flour

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- Cornmeal, for dusting pans

- 1 teaspoon dried oregano

For complete directions on how to make your pizza dough

Homemake a basil pesto

While pizzas are traditionally made with a tomato-based sauce, basil pesto could also make for a great sauce foundation.

Here's what you need:

- 2 heaping cups basil leaves

- 1/4 cup walnuts, almonds or pine nuts

- 1 or 2 cloves garlic

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 cup olive oil

- Optional: 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

For the full directions

Make a pizza-related food: A calzone

While making a calzone from scratch may sound intimidating, food writer Kim O'Donnel writes out a step-by-step plan for success.

Her calzone is made with a broccoli rabe filling, complete with ricotta cheese and red pepper flakes.

Her calzone is made with a broccoli rabe filling, complete with ricotta cheese and red pepper flakes.

Read about a pizza business

A pop-up pizza business out the back of a pickup truck? While it may sound strange, it's actually the concept of Pizza Tent, a small pop-up that cranks out pizzas as fast as owner Corey Kuchinsky can make them.

Here's how it works.

Read more about Kuchinsky and his endeavor