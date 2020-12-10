LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 9: ITALIANATE, 1840-1885

The Italianate style may be more American than Italian when it comes to measuring its popularity between 1850 and 1890.

Considered a “picturesque style” for its reference to the Old World and Italian villas and hill towns, the style was popularized by American architects studying abroad. Stylistically, the Italianate style is closely related to the Second Empire style with one glaring exception; Italianate architecture does not feature a mansard roof; the roof is flat. Similar features include tall narrow windows in pairs with elaborate crowns, a square tower, deep overhanging eaves with large decorative brackets and a one story porch or portico. The absence of the mansard roof and the focus on a highly decorative wide eave with “scroll sawn” brackets in pairs is the easiest way to identify this distinctive style.

The architectural pattern books published by landscape architect Andrew Jackson Downing and other influential 19th-century designers were major contributors to the popularity of this unique style. Italianate eventually eclipsed Gothic Revival, Second Empire and Classic Revival styles in its use in both rural and urban settings. Most Italianate structures are two and three stories in height and constructed in stuccoed masonry, wood clapboard or red brick. Most structures feature a tall and generous one-story decorative porch or portico on the first floor. This attractive feature brought the indoor living to the outdoors through elaborate furnishings, lamps and plants.

In addition to the distinctive tall square tower, deep-bracketed cornice and tall narrow windows, the belvedere is perhaps the most unique feature found on the Italianate structures. The square belvedere rests in the center of the flat roof and serves as an enclosed observation platform for the owner and guests. The belvedere, like the cornice, is also trimmed with decorative scroll-cut brackets. The city of Lancaster and surrounding communities have abundant examples of this “picturesque style” of architecture. Enjoy!

Are there other names for this style?

Yes. Italianate is often called the Bracketed Style for obvious reasons. The highly decorative and intricate wood carved brackets are found under the roof eaves, over door entries and windows.

What ended the Italianate style?

The financial panic of 1873 followed by the ensuing depression concluded many popular styles including the Second Empire style.

What civic examples exist today?

The Fulton Theater designed by Samuel Sloan in 1852 is Lancaster’s most recognizable Italianate style featuring the distinctive decorative brackets, tall narrow windows and plastered wall finish.

