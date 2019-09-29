Lyndsey Roth, the corporate events manager with Woodstream Corp., opened a door to a dark room located deep in the mazelike back building of the company’s former headquarters in Lititz. She flipped the light switch to reveal a room that could best be described as the typical last refuge for teens in a bad horror movie.

The room filled with more than a thousand menacing-looking antique steel animal traps.

“A lot of people don’t even know this room exists,” says Roth during a visit to the building.

Woodstream Corp., most famous for its Victor mousetrap, recently completed the shift of its headquarters from its Lititz location to 29 E. King St. in downtown Lancaster, but before that, like any big move, there was a lot of old stuff to go through and pack.

One of the biggest packing projects was the company’s huge collection of antique traps that had been amassed during the company’s more-than-100-year history. Roth was tasked with organizing the collection of antique traps and cataloging them so that they could be shipped to the Trap History Museum in Galloway, Ohio, where the collection is on loan.

Roth expressed some hesitancy at touching some of the bigger steel traps, preferring to handle the mouse traps that the company is known for.

The collection includes more than 1,100 steel traps made to capture animals such as coyote, wolves, bears, gophers, squirrels, skunks and moles, along with 850 rodent traps. The trap collection includes prototypes from the innovative company’s past and from other animal and pest control companies across the world, including some located in Japan and Russia.

The most prevalent type of traps is the Victor design that the company is most known for, but there are plenty of other styles, including some that resemble small guillotines and other experimental traps. The collection shows that the company obsessed with “building the better mouse trap” attempted many different versions of pest traps. And, Roth adds, they continue to innovate by creating humane traps and electronic traps.

“Every year we release new products,” Roth says. “We’ve made sonic traps that emit displeasing sounds that makes rodents unable to relax and makes them evacuate the space and (we have) electronic traps that can connect to your phone and your apps.”

Trap museum

Roth might not have been excited at the prospect of physically handling the traps, but Tom Parr of the Trap History Museum was. He was especially excited about the 999 — the biggest and most impressive trap in the collection.

“It weighs 450 pounds,” Parr says during a phone interview. “It is a working trap, but I doubt that one guy could ever set it. It was basically designed for the 1894 World's Fair and they tagged it as the World’s Biggest Trap. They would take it to different conventions up through about 1970 to draw people to the booth. From the collector’s point of view, that’s the one that has the most history. There’s rumors there could be a second one, but that’s another story.”

Parr is passionate about trapping and its history in relation to the country’s early economic development.

“I want to preserve the history,” says Parr, after a long and fascinating digression into Woodstream’s origins, leading to another discussion about the larger history of trapping in America, which was equally interesting. For example, Parr points out that there was a boom in beaver trapping in the 1800s, because of the stove pipe hat that Abraham Lincoln popularized, which was made from beaver. He notes that the height of the trapping industry was — surprisingly — in the 1970s, when fur prices soared.

“Fur prices were phenomenal back in the ’70s,” Parr says. “Every farm kid in the 1970s trapped and could make as much money sometimes as dad did working. You could get a lot of money for a raccoon, a muskrat, a fox. I mean, $80 for a fox fur. It produced a lot of people trapping, and consequently they needed traps. That was the big fur boom.”

People may not be trapping as much these days, but the history remains alive and well in Parr’s museum, which contains more than 4,500 steel traps and a variety of other things related to the fur trade, including the famed beaver hats. The Woodstream collection will be prominently displayed at the museum.

“As time progresses, there are less and less people that trap or know much about the fur trade in general,” Parr says. “I just don’t want it to die. Too much of our history was developed around that.”