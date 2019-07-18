Almost-forgotten remnants of the Apollo space program start to bud around Pennsylvania each spring — if you know where to look.

They’re sycamore trees, at least a half-dozen of them and probably more, that have traveled farther than just about any human ever will.

In 1971, astronaut Stuart Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service smoke jumper, piloted the command module in its orbit around the moon as Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell walked the lunar surface below. In Roosa’s personal kit: hundreds of tree seeds, part of a joint project between NASA and the forest service.

After Apollo 14 returned to earth, those seeds were sprouted. Most of the resulting seedlings were given to state forestry systems in 1975 and 1976 to plant in ceremonies marking the American Bicentennial.

FAMOUS MOON TREE LOCATIONS White House: Loblolly pine, has since died.

Japan: Gift to the Emperor of Japan.

Goddard Space Flight Center: Sycamore, Greenbelt, Maryland.

New Orleans: Loblolly pine, damaged in Hurricane Katrina and since removed.

Brasilia, Brazil: Sweetgum, to honor U.S.-Brazil forestry partnerships.

Lucerne, Switzerland: Second-generation sycamore, at the Swiss Museum of Transport. Arlington National Cemetery: Second-generation sycamore, planted in 2005 to honor Stuart Roosa and other astronauts. Cape Canaveral, Florida: A new moon tree garden, all sycamores propagated from an original moon tree, opened this summer at Kennedy Space Center. — Source: NASA

Where are they?

Across the country, mostly in eastern and southern states, these sycamores, loblolly pines, sweetgums, redwoods and Douglas firs were given special planting ceremonies, accompanied by speeches and marked by plaques.

But remarkably, there was no systematic tracking of where these seedlings were sent, or which agencies received them. For the past few years, Dave Williams, of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, has been tracking down “moon trees” to record their location and condition.

LEARN MORE Map out the known moon tree locations, and learn more about the experiment and the moon tree program, here: bit.ly/MoonTreeSpots.

bit.ly/LostVoyagers.

If you know a possible moon tree location, you can contact Dave Williams at dave.williams@nasa.gov.

Some of the trees are long-lived species, NASA.gov says, but many already have fallen to disease, natural disaster or neglect.

Williams has managed to verify half a dozen original moon trees still standing in Pennsylvania. There are none recorded in Lancaster County — though Lancaster, California, has a moon tree clone, planted in 2009 from a cutting. But both Berks and York counties still have an original moon tree each, along with Blair, Bucks, Cambria and Montgomery counties:

— Dillsburg: Dillsburg Elementary School, 202 S. Chestnut St., Dillsburg,York County. A district employee confirmed the tree, originally planted in 1976 at Northern Elementary School in Dillsburg and transplanted in 1983, still stands at the school.

— Ebensburg: Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg. A spokesperson at the courthouse said the tree is marked with a plaque underneath.

— Hollidaysburg: Highland Hall, 517 Walnut St., Hollidaysburg, Blair County. A Highland Hall employee confirmed last week that the sycamore still stands on the property. The National Register of Historic Places building, formerly a women’s academy, military training facility, seminary and courthouse annex, now is used as affordable housing for people 65 and older.

> — King of Prussia: Lockheed Martin offices, 230 Mall Blvd., King of Prussia, Montgomery County.

— Newtown/Langhorne: Core Creek Park, 901 Bridgetown Pike, Langhorne, Bucks County. The tree, which stands near the park boathouse, is marked by a nearby sign.

— Topton: Topton Borough Mini Museum, 44 Keller St., Topton, Berks County. The building formerly served as Topton's borough hall.

In Philadelphia’s Washington Square Park, the original sycamore moon tree — the first ever planted— died in 2008. It’s been replaced by a clone of the original tree grown in a joint project of the National Park Service and Philadelphia’s Morris Arboretum. It stands inside the park entrance at 6th and Walnut streets, just a block south of Independence Hall.