You've loved Girl Scout cookies since you were a kid, buying them each year to support the programs of the Girl Scout organization (and treat your taste buds).

But maybe you're ready to adapt the annual confections to your adult lifestyle — pairing them with an adult beverage, perhaps.

Since this is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend for this region's Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania and other scout councils around the country, Iron Hill Brewery is way ahead of you.

The Lancaster location of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 781 Harrisburg Pike, will hold a Girl Scout Cookies & Beer pairing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 29.

Different locations of the East Coast brewery and restaurant chain will be offering different pairings of Iron Hill brews and Girl Scout cookies.

In Lancaster, the featured suggested cookie pairings are:

• Coffee Brown Ale, paired with Do-Si-Dos

• Cherry Wit, with Lemon Ups

• Rising Sun with Samoas

• Winter Warmer with Toffee-tastics

• Dopplebock with Trefoils

• Bourbon Porter with S'mores

• Russian Imperial Stout with Thin Mints

• Chocolate Stout with Tagalongs

For more information on the Lancaster event, visit the Iron Hill Lancaster event page here.

The Hershey location of Iron Hill, 101 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, will have a different set of pairings, with its Girl Scout cookie event running noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

To find where and when Girl Scout cookies are being sold in your area, visit the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania cookie finder online, or download the Cookie Finder app, and put in your zip code.

Girl Scout cookies will be on sale outside area stores starting in mid-March.