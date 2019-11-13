Several months ago, Malinda Clatterbuck, associate pastor at Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster saw a Facebook post by a friend who had helped Mennonite Central Committee members assemble Detainee Kits for immigrants being held at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The kits contained toiletries as well as clothes, paper and stamps.
Clatterbuck saw the need to do more.
“I responded to Mindy Nolt (associate pastor at Blossom Hill Mennonite Church) and asked ‘What can we do?’ ”
In response, they created WING — an interfaith outreach designed to draw attention to the plight of immigrants detained at the border.
Their message reached Risa Paskoff, of the Reformed Jewish Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, who was returning from the Texas-Mexico border where she had helped feed immigrants.
“I contacted them, and said ‘I can’t make the first meeting because I’m just getting back from Texas, but I want you to know what I saw.’ ”
What she saw was heartbreaking.
“Basically there were 600 people, at the time, living outside (in Matamoros, Mexico) with no shelter, no running water. They had two Porta Potties for 600 people.”
This Wednesday, WING will host a “Lancaster welcomes the immigrant: And stories from the southern border” from 7-9 p.m. at Blossom Hill Mennonite Church, 333 Delp Road, Lancaster.
The event is a call to action. Groups will have tables where people can sign up to visit individuals at the York Detention Center, to close the Berks County Detention Center, to write lawmakers about the conditions at the border, to assist in fundraising activities and to create sanctuaries for undocumented people now living in this country. One of the stations at Blossom Hill will include prayers that can be said for immigrants. Music For Everyone will perform.
“We want to make sure that people understand how serious the crisis is,” Paskoff said. “We’re talking about inhumane conditions. We want to educate the community and then we also want them to become more involved and take action steps.”
That includes seeking volunteers to go to the border.
During her visit, Paskoff she met with volunteer groups in Brownsville, Texas, who cooked meals and carried them across the border to the immigrants in Matamoros.
The experience, she said, gave her a greater appreciation of the hardships faced by detainees and the work of volunteer organizations that are bearing the burden of feeding those in need.
“People don’t have a complete understanding of the situation.” Paskoff explained.
Wednesday, she said, “is a night just to bring the community together — education, raise awareness and then let’s take some action steps.”