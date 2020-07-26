Tom Lugar grew up watching the stars from the mountains of Johnstown in Cambria County.

His home was surrounded by forests, which kept light pollution at a minimum and allowed the starry night skies to shine clearly.

Now retired in Lititz, Lugar has built an observatory into his hillside home and is an officer for the Astronomy Enthusiasts of Lancaster County. The hobby astronomer has been a member of the club for 20 years.

The club prides itself on its outreach events, which have stopped during the COVID-19 outbreak, Lugar said

In a normal month, the club would host several meetings and events focused on educating the community. Events at Muddy Run Observatory near Holtwood drew crowds of 300 to 400 visitors, Lugar said.

“We’re just waiting until things start to open up, (so we can) get back out there with our telescopes,” Lugar says.

Space watch

The core astronomy club has 55 members, who have kept in touch during the pandemic and who share their photos and astronomical endeavors with each other.

“The group is friendly; everyone is there to learn and talk about the same things,” says Karyn Sherwood, of Red Lion, who started going to the club’s star watches a few years ago.

Sherwood learned about the club when visiting a high school friend; Sherwood says she was wearing a space-themed dress, and her friend’s mom, Terry, noticed the fabric.

The two talked about space, and Terry told her about the club, and, since then, the two have attended star watches and club meetings together, she says.

It was a means of diving head-first into the vast expanse of the cosmos without buying all of the equipment up front.

“Astronomy can be a very expensive activity,” Sherwood says. “A lot of members are excited to show people what their telescopes, binoculars and cameras are pointed at.”

Sherwood says being part of the club has allowed her to see several astronomical events from the comfort of Lancaster County. She frequently travels, however.

In 2017, Sherwood and Terry visited St. Louis to see the full solar eclipse in its totality.

“I’d have to say the solar eclipse ... was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed,” Sherwood says.

Sherwood continues her deep space exploration using her high-powered binoculars, even though the AELC meetings are canceled, she says.

“I like the consistency of the night sky,” Sherwood says. “No matter where I am, I can look at the night sky and know what to expect. I never feel homesick.”

How to get involved

Lugar says the astronomy club is a good place to start for those who are interested in the cosmos.

Parents often contact the club for information on kid-friendly activities, and others inquire about which telescopes or binoculars would work best at one’s given budget, Lugar says.

For more information or to get in contact with the AELC, visit their website at aelc.us.

But you don’t have to be a professional — or even hobbyist — astronomer to stargaze or watch meteor showers. Sky watchers can learn to navigate the cosmos from their backyards with tips, tricks and knowing what to look for.