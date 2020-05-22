The 2020 Intercourse Heritage Days, scheduled for June 19-20, has been canceled because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the festival’s organizers said in a news release.

“One of the things we have learned by preparing for and holding this event for many years now is how well this community comes together to celebrate all our town has to offer,” the Intercourse Heritage Days Committee said in a statement. “We look forward to the time when we can do that again.”

The committee says it plans to resume the event next year on June 18-19, 2021.

The annual two-day festival typically offers tractor rides, a volleyball tournament, a spelling bee and food.