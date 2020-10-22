Nearly everyone has heard it at some point in their lives.

“Use your inside voice!”

Whether you hear it as a child or from speaking too loudly in a library, it usually holds a negative connotation.

This weekend, Friday through Sunday, musicians Nina de Vitry, Liv Greene and Jobi Riccio aim to turn that expression on its head with the inaugural Inside Voices Music Camp, three days of learning aimed at strengthening creativity during quarantine.

Eight instructors, including the three founders, will teach a variety of music-centric — but not necessarily obvious — courses for campers, who will be able to pick and choose classes a la carte if they’d prefer. Individual classes run between $10 and $25, while the full weekend’s classes starts at $50, with the option to pay $100 to help support another camper’s entrance fee. Classes are generally open to anyone over the age of 13.

“I think we understand that ‘Zoom fatigue’ is a real thing and people have really different schedules, so we wanted this to be a really accessible experience, both financially and in terms of involvement,” says Riccio, a Colorado-based musician.

The three accomplished songwriters are based in different states, but initially met at an event just like this one.

“I think there is a beauty in the flow of a camp,” says de Vitry, a Lancaster city musician. “Camps are always put together very intentionally with who’s teaching and when, and I miss that so deeply.”

Talks for a camp sprung up in the early days of the pandemic, when the three musicians gathered online with the idea to work on songs, but ended up lamenting the many ways music has suffered in 2020. Because of the trio’s background in folk music, early plans for the camp would have featured folk-centric classes, including lessons for specific instruments.

The breadth of classes speaks to how the idea evolved, as the weekend features a yoga class, a stage craft instructional and a tutorial on music production, alongside songwriting and melody workshops.

“We’re all songwriters and sort of struggling with writing right now, so we wanted to create something unique that would also work virtually,” says Riccio, who will be teaching the music production workshop with skills she learned at the Berklee School of Music. “This final iteration [of the festival] as a songwriting and creativity camp just feels natural.”

Each of the instructors has some background in music teaching. For example, Greene brings the knowledge gained from teaching songwriting workshops at Boston’s Passim School of Music not just in person, but virtually as well.

“It’s actually a really great time to be teaching songwriting,” Greene explains. “The benefits of online teaching all fall in line with things that are positive for creating a songwriting space; people can work in their own spaces, and can mute the workshop if they want to work on their songs.”

Inside Voices ends, as most music camps do, with an open mic for campers to showcase what they’ve learned over the weekend. Unlike the camp’s opening concert by the instructors, the closing open mic won’t be open to the public. Campers won’t feel pressured to deliver, or even perform at all if they choose not to.

“Not many people have access to or know about these really niche music camps that we’ve all had the huge privilege of attending,” de Vitry says. “I feel like this world needs more artistic connection and a space where everyone feels welcome.”

For more information, visit insidevoicesmusiccamp.com.