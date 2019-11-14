Not all commissions are glamorous —or necessarily award-winning — but they are still important to an architect’s portfolio.

Henry Y. Shaub began his illustrious career designing residences, schools, commercial office buildings, apartments and industrial buildings. Between 1915 and 1924 he produced four impressive buildings related to industry: Bearings Company of America, Posey Iron Works, Fraim-Slaymaker Hardware Co. and R.L. Gerhart & Co. Each building demonstrated his ability to master architectural style, materials and proper proportions.

The red-brick, two-story Bearings Company of America building formerly located along Harrisburg Pike conveyed an image of success with its strong symmetry, a tall cast-stone base and deep roof cornice with a decorative parapet above. The pilasters organized the large windows and were capped off with a decorative tile motif of contrasting color and texture. The projected and raised main entrance offered the same decorative tile motif at street level. The building has since been torn down.

Similar to the Bearings Company of America building, the 1915 Posey Iron Works on South Prince Street presents strong symmetry in a two-story masonry structure that uses iron-spot brick above a tall cast-stone base. Although Posey is less decorative and ornate than the Bearings Company, it provides the visitor with an impressive entrance experience with its paired Tuscan cast-stone columns and entablature bearing the owner’s name.

The Fraim-Slaymaker Hardware Co. also employs the same building language as The Bearings Company and Posey, including strong symmetry, two-story masonry construction, raised cast-stone base, decorative cornice and brick parapet. For Slaymaker, Shaub chose to use a Colonial Revival architectural style by incorporating keystones over the first-floor windows, a continuous belt course and an impressive broken pediment over the main entrance.

The last example is the factory for R.L. Gerhart & Co. on East Liberty Street. This narrow three-bay, four-story masonry structure serves as a roasting and packaging plant for coffee, tea and rice. Shaub designed the current structure in the 1920s to accommodate the family’s growing business. He chose decorative brick patterns for the façade, including herringbone, soldier coursing, stacked bond and provided three large cast-stone insets announcing the products offered. The gold wire cut brick with raked mortar joints provides an animated street presence along the south-facing façade.

Shaub took all his commissions seriously whether they were large or small, of note or ordinary. His attention to detail and public perception is admirable.

What are soldier and stacked bond?

Soldier coursing stands the bricks on end vertically side by side and stacked bond places one brick on top of another so all joints line up.

What is a cornice?

The cornice is the horizontal band that caps off the top of a building. It can be decorative or plain.

What is a broken pediment?

A broken pediment is a triangle that is terminated before reaching the point. The void is often filled with an urn or other decorative feature.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.