On the heels of a new album release, New Jersey band Real Estate has announced its first show in Lancaster since 2018.

The band, which released its fifth studio album, "The Main Thing" in February, will be at the Chameleon Club on Tuesday, July 28. Tickets are $20 in advance and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

For more information on the show, click here.