Indiantown Mennonite Church sits along Indiantown Road in Clay Township. It is a pristine brick structure surrounded by farm fields. A cemetery with graves that date to the 18th century lies to the east of the church.

Along the road is a historical plaque noting that the land on which the church sits was once home to a village of Nanticoke Indians and was part of a land grant to Henry Carpenter from the William Penn family in 1734.

Mennonite families and Nanticoke Indians farmed the fertile land in the early 18th century. By 1748, the Nanticokes had moved out, many joining the Six Nations of the Iroquois.

And in 1819, Mennonite families who had been worshiping in homes built a stone meeting house on land owned by Abraham Brubaker.

Today and Sunday, Indiantown Mennonite will celebrate the 200th anniversary of that first church. At 1 p.m. today, a bus will take participants on a tour of homes and churches associated with Indiantown. They include Schoeneck Mennonite Church, Hammer Creek Mennonite Church and Crossroads Community Fellowship. At 6 p.m., a video of the church play from the church’s 175th anniversary will be shown. The play “Trail of the Conestoga,” depicts a time when Mennonites from the area moved to Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Darvin Martin will discuss the Nanticoke’s history. He will be joined by Barry Lee, who will talk about wampum belts, and Dennis Hessler, whose mother was a Nanticoke Indian.

After a light dinner, a hymn sing will take place with former pastor Steve Martin sharing his story. Members of Roedersville Mennonite Church, which was founded by Indiantown Mennonite Church, will discuss the bond between the churches.

Acquiring a name

The Indiantown name of the church is somewhat of a mystery. While it honors the village of Native Americans that lived in the region between 1721 and 1748, there is no record as to when the church acquired the name.

Vernon Good, an accountant and the church’s historian, said an audit performed in 1820, lists the cost of the church at $808.78, but does not name the church.

“If this place was called Indiantown at that time, they would have (listed it) as Indiantown Mennonite Church,” Good said.

Sometime in the mid-1800s, it became known as Indiantown Mennonite Church. The first meeting house was replaced by a wood-frame structure near the same site in 1879.

The current brick building was built in 1962 and remodeled and expanded in 1992.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Unattached church

The church today is independent. In 2010, it left the Lancaster Mennonite Conference, which was then a member of Mennonite Church USA, over issues related to homosexuality, women in leadership posts and divorce and remarriage. The Lancaster Mennonite Conference has since left Mennonite Church USA for similar reasons.

In 1984, a number of members left Indiantown over matters of interpretation and dress, and formed Faith Mennonite Fellowship in Stevens.

The church currently has 120 members, said the Rev. Nelson Zeiset, Indiantown’s pastor.

Zeiset, who served as a chaplain with the state prison system for 33 years before being called to Indiantown in 2017, said the church remains independent but has begun internal discussions about its future direction.

“As a church ... we are working toward engaging our community and being able to make an impact for the cause of the kingdom of Christ,” Zeiset said. “I also hope the members here are being fed spiritually.”