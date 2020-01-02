Thirty-nine bags of incorrectly packaged chocolate sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz are being recalled.

Cargill is recalling one-pound bags of Wilbur Dark Chocolate Malted Milk Balls that were packaged as Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cahews.

"The bags are being recalled out of an abundance of caution because of a wheat allergen presence," Cargill said in a news release.

The Malted Milk Balls contain wheat, which is not listed on the incorrect ingredient label. Anyone with a wheat allergy or gluten intolerance should not consume the incorrectly packaged malted milk balls. No illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported.

