“That's what a ripple is, you throw something in the pond and watch it ripple out.”

Over the phone, Anita Garbett is making a metaphor about the way creativity can affect people, and it’s an apt one.

Along with Alex Colon and Yaselyn Perez, Garbett serves as a festival director for the upcoming inaugural Off the Reel Film Fest, presented by the Ripple Effect arts collective. Ripple Effect has been making a splash both here in Lancaster as well as Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the group splits its time hosting arts-based events that benefit each community.

Off the Reel Film Fest takes place at Penn Cinema on Thursday, June 2, and tickets are $20.

Colon says that the idea for a film festival sprung up while working on his own short film over the past year. While it’s not ready in time for Off the Reel, the festival organizers have gathered dozens of submissions from not only all over the East Coast, but as far as China and Serbia, too.

While “short films” are the name of the game for this festival, submissions range from music videos to student films, documentaries, animation and everything in between.

“It's easy to think, 'Oh, this is their first time, people are going to be sending in their home videos or something,' but we were getting quality stuff,” Garbett says. “I really feel like some of these could compete with entries from Sundance or South by Southwest. They were fantastic, it's insane the amount of quality out there.”

Entries are limited to short features that are 15 minutes or less and were created on or after January 1, 2020.

Fittingly, numerous Lancaster filmmakers and artists made the cut and will have their work shown on Thursday night. Works that made the cut include “La Isla,” a music video for Lancaster musician Blue Jaae created by Rich Abraham and Adam Serrano, and “Who is Mister Motivation?” a short documentary by filmmaker Joshua Beltre about Shaun Murphy, a Lancaster-based motivational speaker and musician.

“I think (the festival) is about being able to celebrate the filmmakers and people behind the camera because, you know, a lot of times, the people in front of the camera get all the praise and glory," Colon says. “A lot of people who aren't in the entertainment industry don't know much about the people behind the videos.”

Sponsors for the event include Spring House Brewing Company, who will provide drinks for a cocktail hour, and Read Rose Books, who will provide the burgeoning filmmakers with books about the craft. The festival will also feature a keynote speaker, Berks County native George Lambriodes, who will discuss his work as a film editor in Los Angeles, California.

Additionally, TCP Media will be on hand to cover the event’s red carpet.

Both Colon and Garbett hope that the first Off the Reel film festival leads to not only more iterations, but also opportunities to host the event in multiple theaters, as well as multiple cities, in the future.

“This is a welcoming environment,” Garbett says. “We know that the larger film festivals seem so unobtainable, so we wanted to create this regional film festival for people to get their feet wet and gain experience. Although movies can be a fun thing, I feel like cinema can also literally shape social and cultural attitudes, you know? It's bigger than us.”

Off the Reel Film Fest What: The Ripple Effect Presents Off The Reel Film Fest

When: Thursday, June 2 Where: Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz Price: $20 More info: facebook.com/sflrippleeffect