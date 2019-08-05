On July 1, the Rev. Amanda Knouse became the first female rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster.

Knouse, 37, is a native of Huntingdon County, home to Raystown Lake and Rothrock State Forest, and likes to spend her free time hiking, camping and kayaking.

Prior to her move to Lancaster, she served churches in Maryland and Virginia.

Family: Husband, John; two children, Ruthie and Caleb.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Juniata College; master’s degree from Virginia Theological Seminary, Alexandria, Virginia.

When you discerned your calling: I was 17 when I had my 'aha' moment. I was at a church camp. That’s where I felt I belonged the most. I discovered who I was; my identity as a beloved child of God. I knew I wanted other people to experience that same thing. I came home and told my mom and she immediately called the priest at the church in Huntingdon and said ‘Help, I don’t know what to do.’

Choosing a denomination: My father was very involved in the Presbyterian Church; my mother was very involved in the Episcopal Church. We’d go to both. As a teen I felt drawn to the liturgy of the Episcopal Church, the deep roots and tradition and how inclusive they were. You could be your authentic self and that was enough.

Strengthening the church: The world is desperate for good news and I think the church, when it’s doing its job, has and shares that good news by building relationships, celebrating things we share in common. People want their families to feel loved and supported. I think the church can play a role in that.

The hardest thing about being a pastor: There’s only 24 hours in a day. There’s so much need in the world and there’s only so much time to try to meet those needs.

First impression of Lancaster: I felt like I was going home. I never considered Lancaster in my discernment, as far as ministry was concerned. It just wasn’t on my radar. When we came and met with the folks of St. John’s, I felt like I was with family.

Why St. John’s? This parish is so focused on service and on getting outside of the actual church building and serving those in need in Lancaster and that’s where my heart lies.